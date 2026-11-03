Ottawa’s focus groups report low awareness of federal deficit, budget updates

Prime Minister Mark Carney, right, and Minister of Finance and National Revenue Francois-Philippe Champagne shake hands during a photo op before the tabling of the spring economic update, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

Posted November 3, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated November 3, 2026 5:02 am.

OTTAWA — The Liberal government is getting ready to table its 2026 budget on Thursday — but Ottawa’s own focus groups suggest Canadians aren’t watching the state of the federal purse too closely.

Finance Canada commissioned market research firm Environics to host a series of roundtables with Canadians roughly a week after Ottawa tabled its spring economic update on April 28.

Mid-year fiscal updates offer Canadians a glimpse of federal finances between budgets and sometimes include announcements of new items or spending priorities.

Over the course of a week, Environics conducted 10 online focus groups across the country involving 73 people, divided between younger and older Canadians.

A final report from the focus groups was delivered by Environics on June 4, a month before the federal government embarked on pre-budget consultations for the summer. The report was only recently published online.

The report suggests Canadians tend to tune out fiscal updates.

“Top of mind awareness of the spring economic update was very low, even after participants had been prompted about it having taken place,” the report found.

Since the 2025 federal election, the Liberals have broadly deepened deficits with new spending to pivot Canada’s economy away from reliance on the United States. The April fiscal update showed a general improvement in near-term deficits, thanks mostly to stronger-than-expected economic results at the end of last year.

Regardless of the state of the borrowing track, the report noted focus group participants expressed “little concern about the deficit.” Most participants felt there was no point in trying to balance the budget quickly, given disruptions from U.S. tariffs and the war in the Middle East.

“For most, the deficit is just a number and they had little sense of what that really meant or how it affected their personal lives or standard of living,” the report stated.

Among other consequences, prolonged deep government deficits require more federal money to service interest costs. A tighter fiscal situation can eventually restrict a government’s ability to respond to economic shocks.

Many participants did tell Environics they understood on some level that running deep deficits can harm the economy and there should be a plan to bring borrowing under control.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre regularly rails against the Liberals over deficits and is urging the government to cut wasteful spending ahead of Thursday’s budget.

The Liberal government claims its fiscal guardrails — shrinking the deficit as a share of the economy and borrowing only for capital investment starting next year — are keeping it on a sustainable track.

Some roundtable participants did say they were aware of a few specific items highlighted in the update. But awareness was low even when it came to the Liberals’ landmark affordability measures, Environics found.

Few participants reported knowing about the Liberals’ grocery and essentials payment, which replaced and expanded the previous GST benefit for lower-income households.

A pause on the federal fuel excise tax was viewed positively, Environics reported, but some confused it with the Liberals’ move to kill the consumer carbon price a year earlier.

The spring economic update also included a plan to spend nearly $6 billion to foster more careers for young Canadians in the skilled trades.

“Most participants had not heard anything” about such a plan, the report said, adding most reacted favourably when informed about it.

Finance Canada uses regular roundtables to get a sense of how the public is responding to its efforts to guide the economy. Environics noted these focus groups offer a range of opinions but the firm does not weigh those findings as a traditional poll might.

“The use of qualitative research allows the department to get a clear and current sense of the evolution of the public mood towards the state of the economy, the sense of personal economic well-being and government actions in the economic sphere,” the report states.

This week’s budget will show whether a tailwind from higher global oil prices has offset the surge in federal spending commitments since the spring economic statement.

When Prime Minister Mark Carney took office in 2025, he reversed the federal government’s fiscal schedule — the budget is now tabled in the fall, and mid-year updates in the spring.

Only two or three older participants who labelled themselves as “news junkies” reported being aware of a spring economic update, the Environics report noted.

There was stronger awareness of Carney’s travels overseas to find new trading partners for Canada, and a broader recognition of American news stories over Canadian ones.

That was particularly true among younger participants, who reported getting more of their news from TikTok and Instagram, where Environics noted U.S. news is more prevalent.

Despite the low awareness of the spring economic update, Environics said that after they were told about the contents of the plan, participants’ “opinions were mixed but generally neutral to positive.”

“Many participants noted that they did not have high expectations from the federal government in the first place,” the report said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2026.

Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police 'resolve' shelter-in-place order at University of Toronto Mississauga

The University of Toronto issued a shelter-in-place order for its Mississauga campus on Monday night, citing reports of police activity at a student residence hall. The safety alert was posted to the...

updated

4h ago

OSAP pause hits paramedic students bound to work in underserved areas

Paramedic students at a career college in northern Ontario who were approved to receive funding through a signature government program aiming to boost health-care staffing have been swept up in the provincewide...

1h ago

Americans head to the polls for midterm election referendum on Trump's tenure

DETROIT — Americans head to the polls Tuesday to vote in U.S. midterm elections that will serve as a referendum on President Donald Trump's chaotic and controversial second term.

1h ago

Toronto temperatures expected to hit 20 C this week after breaking October record

An unusual period of warm fall weather is sweeping the Greater Toronto Area and that pattern is expected to continue this week. Temperatures hit 19 C on Monday and are expected to reach highs of 20...

13h ago

Top Stories

Police 'resolve' shelter-in-place order at University of Toronto Mississauga

The University of Toronto issued a shelter-in-place order for its Mississauga campus on Monday night, citing reports of police activity at a student residence hall. The safety alert was posted to the...

updated

4h ago

OSAP pause hits paramedic students bound to work in underserved areas

Paramedic students at a career college in northern Ontario who were approved to receive funding through a signature government program aiming to boost health-care staffing have been swept up in the provincewide...

1h ago

Americans head to the polls for midterm election referendum on Trump's tenure

DETROIT — Americans head to the polls Tuesday to vote in U.S. midterm elections that will serve as a referendum on President Donald Trump's chaotic and controversial second term.

1h ago

Toronto temperatures expected to hit 20 C this week after breaking October record

An unusual period of warm fall weather is sweeping the Greater Toronto Area and that pattern is expected to continue this week. Temperatures hit 19 C on Monday and are expected to reach highs of 20...

13h ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
Warm weather and some rain showers this week in Toronto

Above seasonal temperatures are expected to continue this week in Toronto despite some rain showers. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has the details.

10h ago

2:48
Concerns raised about 2026 Halloween on Church Street event

Advocates are raising concerns about excessive crowding and reported instances of criminal behaviour during the annual Halloween on Church Street event. Nick Westoll reports.

11h ago

2:44
Sikh communities gather in Kitchener to honour Private Buckam Singh

The Sikh community gathered in Kitchener for the 19th annual Sikh Remembrance Day Ceremony, honouring First World War veteran Private Buckam Singh and other fallen service members. Sukhpreet Kaur reports.

12h ago

2:19
Distillery District Winter Village an economic engine for small businesses

The annual giant Christmas tree has been delivered to the Distillery District.  Audra Brown with how the winter village market plays a vital roll in supporting Canadian businesses.

12h ago

2:43
Toronto police chief says investigators didn't know home invasion suspect had been shot

In the wake of a violent home invasion in Toronto's Bridle Path, Toronto's police chief says a suspect was treated for gunshot wound in hospital and released because investigators didn't know they were looking for someone with that kind of wound.

12h ago

More Videos