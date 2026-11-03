Peel school board ‘deeply saddened’ after current, former students killed in crash

Police said a 17-year-old girl from Mississauga, a 15-year-old girl from Milton and two 19-year-old men hailing from Mississauga and Brampton died in the crash. Photo: CityNews.

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 3, 2026 11:34 am.

The Peel District School Board (PDSB) says it’s “deeply saddened” after four young people, three of whom had ties to the school district, died when the car they were travelling in fell into a ravine in Puslinch, Ont., just outside Guelph.

The school board in the region west of Toronto says one current and two former students were among those who died in the single-vehicle crash over the weekend.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said at a news conference Sunday they’re investigating if a lack of seatbelts contributed to the fatal crash, which also injured two others.

The OPP said six young people from the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) were travelling along Watson Road South early Saturday when the car left the road, struck a guardrail and careened into a ravine.

Police said a 17-year-old girl from Mississauga, a 15-year-old girl from Milton and two 19-year-old men hailing from Mississauga and Brampton died in the crash.

Police said Sunday that a 17-year-old girl from Mississauga remained in hospital with life-altering injuries after the crash, while a 16-year-old from Mississauga sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The school board extended its condolences to the families and friends of the deceased and says it is providing support to students, families and staff impacted by the incident.

Given the ongoing investigation, the board says it will not comment on the matter further.

Police said investigators believe the vehicle that crashed did not have enough seatbelts for all six occupants, but police were also probing if speed was a factor.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police investigating second report of pins found in Halloween candy

Toronto police say they are investigating two separate reports of sewing needles and pins being discovered in Halloween candy collected by children while trick-or-treating in the city's east end. In...

3m ago

SIU investigating death of 19-year-old man after hours-long police standoff at UTM residence

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a 19-year-old man was found dead following an hours-long armed standoff at a University of Toronto Mississauga (UTM) residence that prompted a campus-wide...

updated

1h ago

Toronto, GTA gas prices set for 11-cent overnight drop; biggest decrease in months

Drivers across Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) are set to get some relief at the pumps this week as gas prices are expected to fall sharply overnight. According to Roger McKnight, chief petroleum...

51m ago

OSAP pause hits paramedic students bound to work in underserved areas

Paramedic students at a career college in northern Ontario who were approved to receive funding through a signature government program aiming to boost health-care staffing have been swept up in the provincewide...

7h ago

Top Stories

Toronto police investigating second report of pins found in Halloween candy

Toronto police say they are investigating two separate reports of sewing needles and pins being discovered in Halloween candy collected by children while trick-or-treating in the city's east end. In...

3m ago

SIU investigating death of 19-year-old man after hours-long police standoff at UTM residence

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a 19-year-old man was found dead following an hours-long armed standoff at a University of Toronto Mississauga (UTM) residence that prompted a campus-wide...

updated

1h ago

Toronto, GTA gas prices set for 11-cent overnight drop; biggest decrease in months

Drivers across Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) are set to get some relief at the pumps this week as gas prices are expected to fall sharply overnight. According to Roger McKnight, chief petroleum...

51m ago

OSAP pause hits paramedic students bound to work in underserved areas

Paramedic students at a career college in northern Ontario who were approved to receive funding through a signature government program aiming to boost health-care staffing have been swept up in the provincewide...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
Warm weather and some rain showers this week in Toronto

Above seasonal temperatures are expected to continue this week in Toronto despite some rain showers. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has the details.

17h ago

2:48
Concerns raised about 2026 Halloween on Church Street event

Advocates are raising concerns about excessive crowding and reported instances of criminal behaviour during the annual Halloween on Church Street event. Nick Westoll reports.

17h ago

2:44
Sikh communities gather in Kitchener to honour Private Buckam Singh

The Sikh community gathered in Kitchener for the 19th annual Sikh Remembrance Day Ceremony, honouring First World War veteran Private Buckam Singh and other fallen service members. Sukhpreet Kaur reports.

18h ago

2:19
Distillery District Winter Village an economic engine for small businesses

The annual giant Christmas tree has been delivered to the Distillery District.  Audra Brown with how the winter village market plays a vital roll in supporting Canadian businesses.

18h ago

2:43
Toronto police chief says investigators didn't know home invasion suspect had been shot

In the wake of a violent home invasion in Toronto's Bridle Path, Toronto's police chief says a suspect was treated for gunshot wound in hospital and released because investigators didn't know they were looking for someone with that kind of wound.

18h ago

More Videos