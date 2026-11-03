Road worker killed after being struck by dump truck in Pickering

A 31-year-old road worker has died after being struck by a reversing dump truck at a road construction site in Pickering, Durham police say.

Officers were called to the area of Peter Matthews Drive and Alexander Knox Drive at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Monday for a pedestrian-involved collision.

According to police, asphalt repair work was underway on Peter Matthews Drive when the driver of a dump truck was reversing southbound and struck the worker.

The victim suffered critical injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. Police said the driver of the dump truck remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Representatives from the Ministry of Transportation and the Ministry of Labour were also called in as part of the investigation.

Roads in the area were closed for several hours while police collected evidence. No charges have been announced.