Soccer teams in Champions League pay tribute to De Miguel after his death

A screen shows a portrait of late Tenerife's player Jesus De Miguel before the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press,

Posted November 3, 2026 4:46 pm.

Last Updated November 3, 2026 4:58 pm.

LONDON (AP) — Soccer teams playing in the Champions League on Tuesday paid tribute to Jesus de Miguel after the Tenerife forward’s death following an on-field collision.

The three Spanish teams hosting games — Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Villarreal — chose not to play the customary Champions League anthem ahead of kickoff in honor of De Miguel, 30, who suffered cardiac arrest after being struck in the chest by FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono in a second-division match on Monday.

In those stadiums and others around Europe, like at Old Trafford where Manchester United was playing Roma, a moment of silence was held in memory of De Miguel, while a picture of the forward was displayed on the big screens inside the grounds.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and midfielder Mikel Merino — both Spaniards — opened their news conferences on the eve of Wednesday’s match against Slavia Prague with a tribute to De Miguel.

___

See AP’s full soccer coverage here

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