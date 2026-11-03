Spanish police investigating after soccer player dies following on-field collision

FC Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel is carried on a stretcher after colliding with Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono during a soccer match in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain, Monday, Nov. 2, 2026. (AP Photo) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Joseph Wilson, The Associated Press,

Posted November 3, 2026 8:24 am.

Last Updated November 3, 2026 8:54 am.

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish police have opened an investigation into possible involuntary manslaughter after a soccer player died following an on-field collision with the opposing team’s goalkeeper in a second-division match.

Tenerife forward Jesús de Miguel died after he suffered cardiac arrest from the on-field collision, his club said Tuesday. He was 30.

De Miguel was challenging for the ball near midfield on Monday when he was struck in the chest by the onrushing Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono during added time. Owono was shown a straight red card for the incident.

The country’s National Police said Tuesday that an investigation was opened and prosecutors will also be involved.

De Miguel was taken to a hospital and the match, tied 2-2, was abandoned after the incident.

The club located on Spain’s Canary Islands said it was “heartbroken.”

The heavy collision happened when Owono rushed out of his area all the way to midfield to challenge for a long ball that De Miguel was trying to reach.

De Miguel initially curled on his knees, clutching his torso for a few seconds, before he fell over onto his back, with his arms falling to his sides.

Owono was walking off the field after being shown the red card but turned around and joined the other players rushing to check on De Miguel.

De Miguel, a Madrid native, made his professional debut in 2015 with Leganés B and has since played for a number of lower-divisions clubs in Spain. He joined Tenerife last year.

“There are no words of comfort,” the club statement read. “There is absolutely nothing that can alleviate this profound sense of sorrow. We stand with his devastated family, his loved ones, and the entire Tenerife community.”

Andorra, which is owned by former Barcelona star Gerard Pique, also offered its condolences, along with other clubs, the Spanish soccer federation and La Liga.

“We wish to extend our deepest condolences to the family of Jesús de Miguel, to all his colleagues and friends, and to CD Tenerife. May he rest in peace,” Andorra said in a statement.

The players of Real Madrid held a minute of silence for De Miguel during training, while fellow topflight club Espanyol postponed the presentation of its new coach.

Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé said on social media: “So much sadness. There are no words.”

English clubs Manchester United and Liverpool joined in offering their condolences on social media.

The Spanish soccer federation postponed two Copa del Rey matches and one Copa de la Reina matches to be held later on Tuesday.

Life-threatening injuries from collisions in soccer are extremely rare.

Last year in Spain, a 19-year-old goalkeeper died from head injuries suffered during a collision in a fifth-division match. Colindres goalkeeper Raúl Ramírez had two cardiorespiratory arrests, one on the field and then in the ambulance while being transported to a hospital. He was declared brain dead two days later.

In 2001, Ukrainian goalkeeper Serhiy Perkhun was playing for CSKA Moscow when he died from head injuries received in a collision during a match.

___

See AP’s full soccer coverage here

Joseph Wilson, The Associated Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

SIU investigating after man, 19, found dead at U of T Mississauga residence; classes cancelled

The province's police watchdog says is it investigating after a 19-year-old man was found dead early Tuesday morning at a student residence at University of Toronto Mississauga (UTM). The Special Investigations...

updated

8m ago

OSAP pause hits paramedic students bound to work in underserved areas

Paramedic students at a career college in northern Ontario who were approved to receive funding through a signature government program aiming to boost health-care staffing have been swept up in the provincewide...

4h ago

Americans head to the polls for midterm election referendum on Trump's tenure

Americans head to the polls Tuesday to vote in U.S. midterm elections that will serve as a referendum on President Donald Trump's chaotic and controversial second term. The outcome will decide which...

4h ago

Concerns raised over excessive crowding, safety at Toronto Halloween on Church Street event

The Halloween on Church Street event in Toronto sees a large number of people gather downtown, but this year's event raised multiple issues.

12h ago

Top Stories

SIU investigating after man, 19, found dead at U of T Mississauga residence; classes cancelled

The province's police watchdog says is it investigating after a 19-year-old man was found dead early Tuesday morning at a student residence at University of Toronto Mississauga (UTM). The Special Investigations...

updated

8m ago

OSAP pause hits paramedic students bound to work in underserved areas

Paramedic students at a career college in northern Ontario who were approved to receive funding through a signature government program aiming to boost health-care staffing have been swept up in the provincewide...

4h ago

Americans head to the polls for midterm election referendum on Trump's tenure

Americans head to the polls Tuesday to vote in U.S. midterm elections that will serve as a referendum on President Donald Trump's chaotic and controversial second term. The outcome will decide which...

4h ago

Concerns raised over excessive crowding, safety at Toronto Halloween on Church Street event

The Halloween on Church Street event in Toronto sees a large number of people gather downtown, but this year's event raised multiple issues.

12h ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
Warm weather and some rain showers this week in Toronto

Above seasonal temperatures are expected to continue this week in Toronto despite some rain showers. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has the details.

13h ago

2:48
Concerns raised about 2026 Halloween on Church Street event

Advocates are raising concerns about excessive crowding and reported instances of criminal behaviour during the annual Halloween on Church Street event. Nick Westoll reports.

14h ago

2:44
Sikh communities gather in Kitchener to honour Private Buckam Singh

The Sikh community gathered in Kitchener for the 19th annual Sikh Remembrance Day Ceremony, honouring First World War veteran Private Buckam Singh and other fallen service members. Sukhpreet Kaur reports.

15h ago

2:19
Distillery District Winter Village an economic engine for small businesses

The annual giant Christmas tree has been delivered to the Distillery District.  Audra Brown with how the winter village market plays a vital roll in supporting Canadian businesses.

15h ago

2:43
Toronto police chief says investigators didn't know home invasion suspect had been shot

In the wake of a violent home invasion in Toronto's Bridle Path, Toronto's police chief says a suspect was treated for gunshot wound in hospital and released because investigators didn't know they were looking for someone with that kind of wound.

15h ago

More Videos