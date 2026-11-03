Drivers across Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) are set to get some relief at the pumps this week as gas prices are expected to fall sharply overnight.

According to Roger McKnight, chief petroleum analyst with En-Pro International, the price of regular gasoline is forecast to drop 11 cents per litre at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, bringing the average price in the GTA down to 166.9 cents per litre.

The decrease would mark one of the largest single-day price drops in recent months and push pump prices to their lowest levels since the summer.

The projected decline comes after gas prices remained unchanged over the past two days following a four-cent increase on Nov. 1.

For commuters who regularly travel across the GTA, the reduction could provide meaningful savings as fuel prices have fluctuated significantly throughout 2026. Historical CityNews data shows gas prices reached highs of more than 190 cents per litre in October before trending lower in recent weeks.

Click here to stay up to date daily on gas prices in Toronto and the GTA.