Toronto man facing multiple charges in GTA human trafficking investigation

A Toronto man is facing charges in connection to a human trafficking investigation in the Greater Toronto Area.

Police began the investigation this past summer when a female victim reported being exploited within the sex trade between June 2024 and October 2025.

“The suspect recruited the victim through a mutual friend and forced her into the sex-trade industry,” police wrote in a media statement.

Investigators say they found and arrested the alleged suspect on Nov. 2.

As a result, Jean Peralta Marseille, 42, of Toronto, is facing multiple charges inluding:

Trafficking in Persons,

Material Benefit from Sexual Services,

Procuring / Exercising Control,

Advertising Sexual Services,

Withholding or destroying identity documents and,

Three counts of possession of a schedule I substance.

Police have released an image of the accused and believe there could be more alleged victims.