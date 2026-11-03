Toronto man facing multiple charges in GTA human trafficking investigation

Jean Peralta Marseille, 42, of Toronto is facing mutliple human trafficking related charges. HANDOUT/Durham Regional Police Service.

By Joseph Ryan

Posted November 3, 2026 6:13 pm.

A Toronto man is facing charges in connection to a human trafficking investigation in the Greater Toronto Area.

Police began the investigation this past summer when a female victim reported being exploited within the sex trade between June 2024 and October 2025.

“The suspect recruited the victim through a mutual friend and forced her into the sex-trade industry,” police wrote in a media statement.

Investigators say they found and arrested the alleged suspect on Nov. 2.

As a result, Jean Peralta Marseille, 42, of Toronto, is facing multiple charges inluding:

  • Trafficking in Persons,
  • Material Benefit from Sexual Services,
  • Procuring / Exercising Control,
  • Advertising Sexual Services,
  • Withholding or destroying identity documents and,
  • Three counts of possession of a schedule I substance.

Police have released an image of the accused and believe there could be more alleged victims.

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