Toronto man facing multiple charges in GTA human trafficking investigation
Posted November 3, 2026 6:13 pm.
A Toronto man is facing charges in connection to a human trafficking investigation in the Greater Toronto Area.
Police began the investigation this past summer when a female victim reported being exploited within the sex trade between June 2024 and October 2025.
“The suspect recruited the victim through a mutual friend and forced her into the sex-trade industry,” police wrote in a media statement.
Investigators say they found and arrested the alleged suspect on Nov. 2.
As a result, Jean Peralta Marseille, 42, of Toronto, is facing multiple charges inluding:
- Trafficking in Persons,
- Material Benefit from Sexual Services,
- Procuring / Exercising Control,
- Advertising Sexual Services,
- Withholding or destroying identity documents and,
- Three counts of possession of a schedule I substance.
Police have released an image of the accused and believe there could be more alleged victims.