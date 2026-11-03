Toronto police investigating second report of pins found in Halloween candy

In an update Tuesday, investigators said the incidents involve candy collected on Halloween night in two separate neighbourhoods: the area of Main Street and Swanwick Avenue in the Upper Beaches, and the area of Gerrard Street East and Jones Avenue in Leslieville. Photo: Toronto police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 3, 2026 12:46 pm.

Toronto police say they are investigating two separate reports of sewing needles and pins being discovered in Halloween candy collected by children while trick-or-treating in the city’s east end.

In an update Tuesday, investigators said the incidents involve candy collected on Halloween night in two neighbourhoods: the area of Main Street and Swanwick Avenue in the Upper Beaches, and the area of Gerrard Street East and Jones Avenue in Leslieville.

Police said a sewing needle and a pin were found in two separate pieces of commercially packaged Halloween candy collected in the Main Street and Swanwick Avenue area.

In the second incident, investigators say two pins were discovered in two separate pieces of commercially packaged candy collected in the Gerrard Street East and Jones Avenue area.

No injuries have been reported, and police say none of the sharp objects were consumed.

Toronto Halloween candy needles
The family contacted CityNews saying they found multiple sharp objects embedded in Halloween treats gathered on Halloween night in the Main Street area in the Upper Beaches neighbourhood. Photo: CityNews submission.

Police urging Toronto residents to report any Halloween candy tampering

Investigators have also determined the trick-or-treating routes associated with the two reports did not overlap, suggesting the incidents are unrelated.

The latest update expands on an investigation first reported over the weekend after a Toronto family said they discovered sewing needles and pins embedded in Halloween treats collected by a child while trick-or-treating in the Main Street area.

At the time, family member Mariko Kawano told CityNews they found multiple sharp objects hidden inside candy, including a sewing needle and straight pins.

The family said the child had collected candy while trick-or-treating through several streets in the Upper Beaches neighbourhood, and reported the incident to Toronto police.

Police say the investigations remain ongoing and that no additional reports have been received at this time.

The reports in Toronto come after Durham police launched a separate investigation in Oshawa over the weekend after sewing needles were allegedly found in Halloween candy collected by trick-or-treaters.

Residents are being urged to carefully inspect Halloween candy before it is consumed and to contact police if they discover anything unusual or concerning.

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