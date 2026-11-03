Toys ‘R’ Us Canada to open within 300 Staples stores by end of 2027

The new owner of Toys “R” Us Canada will revive the brand by opening dedicated shopping areas within Staples Canada stores.

The office supplies retailer announced Tuesday that it has reached a deal with Next Century Ipco Can ULC to bring Toys “R” Us and new Parties “R” Us departments to Staples locations.

The partnership will start with a pilot launching on Nov. 14 at a Staples in Richmond Hill, Ont.

By the end of 2027, the companies hope they will have opened Toys “R” Us and Parties “R” Us locations at roughly 300 Staples stores.

Staples Canada offered no hints about what brands or kinds of toys the new shops within shops will sell but said the new Parties “R” Us Canada concept will stock balloons, seasonal essentials and licensed party products.

Its partner for the venture is Next Century, an affiliate of Ad Populum, a U.S. firm which owns Party City, manages several toy companies, and is involved with Graceland, the Elvis Presley attraction in Tennessee.

Next Century, bought 150 of Toys “R” Us Canada’s trademarks earlier this year, when the retailer run by Ancaster, Ont.-based entrepreneur Doug Putman filed for creditor protection and put its assets up for sale.

The previous owner said the steps were necessary because it was struggling with inflation, rising labour costs, supply chain disruptions and a shift toward e-commerce that dovetailed with a series of lawsuits filed against the company by landlords and suppliers.

Next Century wound up with the rights to the Geoffrey the Giraffe mascot, the Toys “R” Us Canada jingle and phrases like “wish book,” “gotta get it deals” and “play more … spend less.”

Meanwhile, a numbered company run by Putman bought 10 store leases, the brand’s inventory, equipment, logistics contracts and bank accounts and balances.

Lawyers representing Putman have said in court documents that he has a license to use the Toys “R” Us name until Jan. 25, 2027, and hopes to extend that agreement or rebrand the business.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2026.

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press