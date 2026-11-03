The Big Story

The U.S. Senate races Canadians should be watching

The dawn illuminates the Senate side of the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Nov. 2, 2026. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted November 3, 2026 8:14 am.

It’s a day the U.S. Democrats have been waiting for, and one that’s been keeping Republicans up at night. Americans will head to the polls to vote in the 2026 midterm election to determine who will makeup the U.S. Congress.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to Robert Speel, a political science and public administration professor at Penn State Behrend College and Toronto Metropolitan University. The two discuss key races to watch out for, what Canadians should be taking note of as results roll in and how the Canada-U.S. trade war may be playing a bigger role than U.S. President Donald Trump wants to believe.

CityNews 24/7 will provide live coverage of the U.S. midterm elections throughout Tuesday evening. You can watch it the CityNews website here.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
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