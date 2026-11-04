At least one person dead, QEW fully closed in Niagara Falls crash involving tractor trailer

At least one person has died and the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) is closed in both directions following a three-vehicle crash in Niagara Falls.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the crash, which involved a tractor trailer, happened between Thorold Stone Road and Mountain Road Wednesday afternoon.

One person has been pronounced dead while others are being transported to hospital. There’s no word on how many others were injured or the severity of their injuries.

The closure of the QEW is expected to last well into the evening as the clean-up will be extensive, OPP say.

More to come