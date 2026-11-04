Democrat Hakeem Jeffries poised to make history as the first Black speaker of the House

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., speaks during a watch party at a hotel on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Lisa Mascaro, The Associated Press,

Posted November 4, 2026 1:32 am.

Last Updated November 4, 2026 5:17 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries is on the cusp of making history as the nation’s first Black speaker of the House, a generational shift in U.S. politics after Democrats trounced Republicans to win majority control of the chamber in the midterm elections.

Jeffries faces a vote of his colleagues when the new Congress convenes Jan. 3. If nominated and elected, as expected, it would be the first time a Black lawmaker has grasped the powerful House speaker’s gavel, a job second in line to the president and the only leadership position in Congress mandated by the U.S. Constitution.

His rise to the speakership at the nation’s domed Capitol, which enslaved African Americans helped build, would be a milestone more than 150 years in the making, tracing an arc of history that began with the first Black American was elected to the U.S. House in the turbulent era of Reconstruction after the Civil War. Jeffries would wield the gavel at a time when many of the landmark gains of the 20th century Civil Rights era are being challenged anew, often by the Trump administration.

Jeffries was met with cheers of “Speaker! Speaker!” at the Democrats’ watch party in Washington.

“This is not a partisan moment. This is a patriotic one,” Jeffries said.

He said House Democrats understand that this is a change election, and “the American people are crying out for transformational change.”

“We hear you,” he said. “We’re going to work hard to deliver on the dramatic change that you deserve.”

The Brooklyn-born 56-year-old Jeffries, who is known to sprinkle old-school hip hop lyrics in his freestyle remarks, would take over the office from Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, at a time when Democrats are eager to confront President Donald Trump’s final two years in office.

The president has publicly and privately taunted Jeffries, a New York University-educated lawyer, who has served in Congress since 2013, and is the highest-ranking Black elected official in America. Trump once mocked Jeffries by posting on social media a fake photo of the Democratic leader wearing a sombrero outside the White House.

The whole House votes on its speaker as one of the first orders of business when Congress convenes in January. The parties typically choose their leaders during internal caucus elections in November.

Jeffries is charting a new course for Democrats after Pelosi

The path ahead has been clear for Jeffries and his leadership team, with Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts and Rep. Pete Aguilar of California, who have often moved as a trio representing a new era of House leadership. Clark is expected to become the majority leader and Aguilar the majority whip.

Jeffries would be the first Democratic speaker since Nancy Pelosi and he has led the party for the past four years, with her support, once she decided to step aside after the Democrats’ election losses in 2022.

But Jeffries and the team of Democratic leaders will be quickly tested in the majority, with all the power and responsibility that comes with running the often unruly House.

They are bracing to confront not only Trump, but also the fresh group of Democrats elected to office, including a handful backed by the Democratic Socialists of America pushing the party leftward, though the largest caucus in the House is expected to remain the more moderate New Democrat Coalition.

Jeffries has promised a robust 100-day agenda to lower the costs of living and launch oversight and investigations to hold the Trump administration accountable. Impeachment is an option.

Promising to show voters that Democrats can govern, Jeffries and the leadership team hope to hold their new majority together and avoid the kinds of chaotic disruptions and dysfunction that often left Johnson unable to control the GOP’s razor-slim majority in the House.

Colleagues have praised Jeffries’ collaborative style, a listener who represents a shift from Pelosi’s powerful tenure as the nation’s first female speaker of the House.

But at the same time, his calm-is-a-choice deliberative nature has drawn criticism that Jeffries can be too slow to act in the frenzied political environment when voters are seeking swift reaction to mounting crises and concerns.

Soaring healthcare costs, gas and grocery prices, the war in Iran, Trump’s relationship with Putin over Ukraine and concerns about corruption are all top issues ahead.

His path to power runs from Brooklyn to Washington

The son of an Air Force veteran and a social worker, Jeffries told The Associated Press on the campaign trail that growing up during the crack epidemic in New York shaped his sense of purpose.

His experience led to “a desire to want to improve the quality of life for hardworking people, who could have fled difficult circumstances but remained in the community, worked hard to turn things around,” he said.

A married father of two, Jeffries grew up steeped in Brooklyn’s Cornerstone Baptist Church, and represents parts of the Brooklyn-area district once held by trailblazing Rep. Shirley Chisholm.

He earned a bachelor’s degree from the State University of New York at Binghamton, a master’s degree in public policy at Georgetown and graduated magna cum laude from NYU School of Law. He worked as a corporate lawyer and served in the New York state assembly before being elected to Congress.

An insurgent himself, Jeffries was 29 when he first ran for office, failing twice in his initial campaigns for state government. In 2012 he challenged a 30-year incumbent member of Congress, who stepped aside as Jeffries swooped in to win the seat.

A member of the Congressional Black Caucus, Jeffries follows in the footsteps of those who came before, including Joseph Rainey, the first Black American elected to the House in 1870. While Rainey never became speaker, he was the first Black lawmaker to preside with the gavel over the House chamber.

Lisa Mascaro, The Associated Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Democrats win the U.S. House and Senate as voters deliver a strong rebuke to Trump and Republicans

Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress, delivering a decisive rebuke of Republican governance in Washington and ushering in a new era of congressional resistance to President Donald Trump. Tuesday’s...

updated

31m ago

Key Senate races to watch in the U.S. midterms

Democrats have won the U.S. Senate, picking up six key seats in one of the most consequential midterm elections in decades. The GOP held a 53-47 majority ahead of the midterms and thirty-five seats...

41m ago

Ex-bank worker found guilty after viewing Carney's data, opening fraudulent accounts

OTTAWA — A former Royal Bank of Canada employee has been found guilty of three criminal charges after opening fraudulent accounts and viewing the personal banking information of Prime Minister Mark Carney.

47m ago

Greater Toronto Area home sales down nearly 8% in October: real estate board

TORONTO — Home sales in the Greater Toronto Area were down in October compared with a year ago as the city's real estate board says uncertainty around inflation, borrowing costs and the economy kept many potential buyers on the sidelines.

29m ago

Top Stories

Democrats win the U.S. House and Senate as voters deliver a strong rebuke to Trump and Republicans

Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress, delivering a decisive rebuke of Republican governance in Washington and ushering in a new era of congressional resistance to President Donald Trump. Tuesday’s...

updated

31m ago

Key Senate races to watch in the U.S. midterms

Democrats have won the U.S. Senate, picking up six key seats in one of the most consequential midterm elections in decades. The GOP held a 53-47 majority ahead of the midterms and thirty-five seats...

41m ago

Ex-bank worker found guilty after viewing Carney's data, opening fraudulent accounts

OTTAWA — A former Royal Bank of Canada employee has been found guilty of three criminal charges after opening fraudulent accounts and viewing the personal banking information of Prime Minister Mark Carney.

47m ago

Greater Toronto Area home sales down nearly 8% in October: real estate board

TORONTO — Home sales in the Greater Toronto Area were down in October compared with a year ago as the city's real estate board says uncertainty around inflation, borrowing costs and the economy kept many potential buyers on the sidelines.

29m ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
More layers needed by the weekend as temperatures in Toronto cool

The abnormally high temperatures won't be lasting long with highs in the low teens expected by the weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

10h ago

2:01
Democratic midterm win unlikely to help Canada

Democrats are predicted to make gains in U.S. midterms, but political scientists say it's not likely to help Canada much in trade talks. It's also not clear how Donald Trump's trade plans might change if Republicans lose seats.

9h ago

2:50
Ontario hosts public display of Treaty 13 records to mark Treaties Recognition Week

For 10 years, Ontario has marked Treaties Recognition Week in November as a way to educate, and remind, Canadians that we are all treaty people. Beverly Andrews has a look at the special programming being offered in Toronto this year.

11h ago

2:29
Protesters arrested during Toronto bike lane demonstrations complain of 'heavy handed' treatment by police

4 people were arrested by Toronto for blocking crews attempting to remove bike lanes in Etobicoke in mid October. As Alan Carter reports, activists warn of more standoffs to come.

11h ago

3:15
Suspect in intimate partner violence investigation found dead after armed stand-off at U of T Mississauga

Ontario’s police watch dog is investigating the death of a 19-year-old man during an armed stand-off that put U of T’s Mississauga campus on lockdown. Shauna Hunt with more from witnesses and the why the man was wanted by police.

12h ago

More Videos