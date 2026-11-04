Filipino community anticipates the release of the 2027 federal budget

Photo credit: Caesar Raiz

By Keisha Balatbat, OMNI News

Posted November 4, 2026 8:25 pm.

Filipino community members are keeping a close watch on the contents of this year’s federal budget.

Set to be released Thursday, the budget is drawing particular attention from community members who hope to see whether the $100 million proposal submitted by several Filipino groups during this year’s federal budget consultation process will be included in the Liberal government’s fiscal plan.

Charmaine Ramirez, executive director of Pwrforward, one of the groups behind the proposal, said this was the first time the Filipino community had submitted a proposal of this kind.

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“Every year, the federal government opens pre-budget consultations,” Ramirez said. “This year, the community put together its first proposal asking for a $100 million investment from the federal government to support Filipino Canadian entrepreneurs, professionals, and community infrastructure.”

The community met with Members of Parliament in October to advocate for the proposal’s inclusion in the budget.

In a House of Commons statement on Oct. 29, Liberal MP Michael Coteau expressed his support for the proposal.

“We know that the Filipino community has contributed so much to building this country economically and socially, while also enriching our cultural fabric. We’re looking for ways to support them by building community infrastructure to unlock that talent,” Coteau said.

“I will be working with the community to explore ways to move this forward. They are committed to building a stronger Canada and helping keep Canada strong.”

Some Filipinos in Toronto said they believe, if included in the budget, the proposal could help the community.

“If there’s funding, this will help support projects in the community,” Toronto resident Hygelyn Dulnuan said.

Aside from the proposal’s inclusion, community members said they would also like to see more affordability measures in the budget.

“Inflation is so high right now, and gas prices are another concern,” Kadmiel Reyes said. “Gas prices fluctuate. They may be lower on Fridays, but by Monday they’re much higher.”

The 2027 federal budget will be released on Thursday.

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