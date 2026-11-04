Ford says OSAP auditors will clear low-risk career colleges first; no timeline given

Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to reporters during a scrum at Queen's Park, the Ontario Legislature, in Toronto on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

By Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Posted November 4, 2026 12:51 pm.

Last Updated November 4, 2026 1:29 pm.

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford says an audit firm that is investigating student financial aid usage at career colleges is making it a priority to clear lower-risk schools first so their funding can be unfrozen, but he was not clear on a timeline.

Ford’s government paused Ontario Student Assistance Program payments to all career colleges and private post-secondary institutions while KPMG is conducting an audit looking at serious concerns with the integrity of the system.

Colleges and Universities Minister Nolan Quinn has said that pause will last until the government puts a new and strengthened approval process in place for career colleges looking for OSAP eligibility, and he expects that to be done in the new year.

In the meantime, career college students say they don’t know how they will pay their rent and living expenses, let alone tuition, without their OSAP funding that had been previously approved.

Career colleges and other private post-secondary institutions have been calling on the government to take more targeted action against schools they refer to as “bad actors,” while not making innocent students pay the price.

Ford says his government has asked KPMG to prioritize low-risk colleges to get money flowing again as soon as possible, but he did not give a specific idea of timing. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2026.

Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'A victory across the world,' Ontario Premier Doug Ford says after U.S. midterms

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he was "doing cartwheels" after the Democrats took control of the House of Representatives and the Senate in the U.S. midterm elections. Ford said the trade war is not...

49m ago

Man dies following incident involving construction equipment in Scarborough

A man is dead after being injured by construction equipment in Scarborough, police say. Toronto police and paramedics responded to the area of McNicoll Avenue and Tapscott Road, near Markham Road and...

11m ago

Woman, 12-year-old charged after Air Cadet supervisor suffers 'life-altering' injuries in Hamilton assault

A Hamilton man suffered life-altering injuries after confronting two youths accused of blasting an air horn into the ears of Air Cadets selling Remembrance Day poppies at a local mall, police say. Officers...

2h ago

'We're scared': Residents concerned over falling glass from Vaughan condo building

A recurring problem of falling glass from a high-rise condominium complex in Vaughan has residents concerned, as property management, along with the developer, race to determine the cause. Residents...

2h ago

Top Stories

'A victory across the world,' Ontario Premier Doug Ford says after U.S. midterms

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he was "doing cartwheels" after the Democrats took control of the House of Representatives and the Senate in the U.S. midterm elections. Ford said the trade war is not...

49m ago

Man dies following incident involving construction equipment in Scarborough

A man is dead after being injured by construction equipment in Scarborough, police say. Toronto police and paramedics responded to the area of McNicoll Avenue and Tapscott Road, near Markham Road and...

11m ago

Woman, 12-year-old charged after Air Cadet supervisor suffers 'life-altering' injuries in Hamilton assault

A Hamilton man suffered life-altering injuries after confronting two youths accused of blasting an air horn into the ears of Air Cadets selling Remembrance Day poppies at a local mall, police say. Officers...

2h ago

'We're scared': Residents concerned over falling glass from Vaughan condo building

A recurring problem of falling glass from a high-rise condominium complex in Vaughan has residents concerned, as property management, along with the developer, race to determine the cause. Residents...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:17
Premier Ford reacts to U.S. midterm election results: 'Victory across the world'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford shared his reaction to the U.S. midterm election results as a blue wave re-claimed, and in some instances, flipped over states.

2h ago

2:54
More layers needed by the weekend as temperatures in Toronto cool

The abnormally high temperatures won't be lasting long with highs in the low teens expected by the weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

18h ago

2:01
Democratic midterm win unlikely to help Canada

Democrats are predicted to make gains in U.S. midterms, but political scientists say it's not likely to help Canada much in trade talks. It's also not clear how Donald Trump's trade plans might change if Republicans lose seats.

17h ago

2:50
Ontario hosts public display of Treaty 13 records to mark Treaties Recognition Week

For 10 years, Ontario has marked Treaties Recognition Week in November as a way to educate, and remind, Canadians that we are all treaty people. Beverly Andrews has a look at the special programming being offered in Toronto this year.

19h ago

2:29
Protesters arrested during Toronto bike lane demonstrations complain of 'heavy handed' treatment by police

4 people were arrested by Toronto for blocking crews attempting to remove bike lanes in Etobicoke in mid October. As Alan Carter reports, activists warn of more standoffs to come.

19h ago

More Videos