Google AI lets Canadians buy from Lululemon, Shoppers Drug Mart without leaving app

Art teacher Joyce Hatzidakis uses the AI tool Google Gemini in her high school classroom Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, Riverside, Calif. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Posted November 4, 2026 10:14 am.

Last Updated November 4, 2026 11:27 am.

Canadians using Google’s artificial intelligence tools for online shopping will have an easier time checking out with some retailers.

The U.S. tech giant says a new partnership will allow Canadians to make purchases with select brands without leaving the Gemini app or Google’s AI search mode.

The brands included in the partnership are Lululemon Athletica Inc., Shoppers Drug Mart, La Maison Simons and some Shopify Inc. merchants.

Through the partnership, customers will be able to ask Gemini or Google’s AI search tool to find items that have specific features or are a certain style or colour.

Shoppers will then be able to buy any options Gemini and the tool present from partner retailers without exiting the app or search page.

The capabilities come after other tech firms like OpenAI and Meta have introduced features to make checking out through their AI platforms more seamless.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:L, TSX: SHOP)

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

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