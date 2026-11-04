Greater Toronto Area home sales down nearly 8% in October: real estate board

A for sale sign is shown in front of west-end Toronto homes Sunday, April 9, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

By Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press

Posted November 4, 2026 5:00 am.

Last Updated November 4, 2026 5:30 am.

TORONTO — Home sales in the Greater Toronto Area were down in October compared with a year ago as the city’s real estate board says uncertainty around inflation, borrowing costs and the economy kept many potential buyers on the sidelines.

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says 5,603 homes changed hands last month, down 7.9 per cent year-over-year, however sales rose 1.2 per cent from September on a seasonally adjusted basis.

The average selling price was $1,024,108, down 2.7 per cent year-over-year, while the composite benchmark price, meant to represent the typical home, was down 4.3 per cent.

There were 14,173 new listings on the market in October, down 11.9 per cent from last year.

Active listings fell 10 per cent from October 2025, as total inventory across the GTA stood at 25,098 homes for sale.

TRREB president Daniel Steinfeld says residents are closely watching Canada-U.S. trade negotiations in hopes of a new deal, along with conflict in the Middle East, in order to ease concerns about inflation and economic uncertainty before making a move in the home ownership market.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2026.

Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Democrats win the U.S. House and Senate as voters deliver a strong rebuke to Trump and Republicans

Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress, delivering a decisive rebuke of Republican governance in Washington and ushering in a new era of congressional resistance to President Donald Trump. Tuesday’s...

updated

29m ago

Key Senate races to watch in the U.S. midterms

Democrats have won the U.S. Senate, picking up six key seats in one of the most consequential midterm elections in decades. The GOP held a 53-47 majority ahead of the midterms and thirty-five seats...

40m ago

Ex-bank worker found guilty after viewing Carney's data, opening fraudulent accounts

OTTAWA — A former Royal Bank of Canada employee has been found guilty of three criminal charges after opening fraudulent accounts and viewing the personal banking information of Prime Minister Mark Carney.

45m ago

Democrats deliver a stunning rout in Texas to retake power for the first time in decades

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democrats finally got their wish in Texas.

44m ago

Top Stories

Democrats win the U.S. House and Senate as voters deliver a strong rebuke to Trump and Republicans

Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress, delivering a decisive rebuke of Republican governance in Washington and ushering in a new era of congressional resistance to President Donald Trump. Tuesday’s...

updated

29m ago

Key Senate races to watch in the U.S. midterms

Democrats have won the U.S. Senate, picking up six key seats in one of the most consequential midterm elections in decades. The GOP held a 53-47 majority ahead of the midterms and thirty-five seats...

40m ago

Ex-bank worker found guilty after viewing Carney's data, opening fraudulent accounts

OTTAWA — A former Royal Bank of Canada employee has been found guilty of three criminal charges after opening fraudulent accounts and viewing the personal banking information of Prime Minister Mark Carney.

45m ago

Democrats deliver a stunning rout in Texas to retake power for the first time in decades

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democrats finally got their wish in Texas.

44m ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
More layers needed by the weekend as temperatures in Toronto cool

The abnormally high temperatures won't be lasting long with highs in the low teens expected by the weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

10h ago

2:01
Democratic midterm win unlikely to help Canada

Democrats are predicted to make gains in U.S. midterms, but political scientists say it's not likely to help Canada much in trade talks. It's also not clear how Donald Trump's trade plans might change if Republicans lose seats.

9h ago

2:50
Ontario hosts public display of Treaty 13 records to mark Treaties Recognition Week

For 10 years, Ontario has marked Treaties Recognition Week in November as a way to educate, and remind, Canadians that we are all treaty people. Beverly Andrews has a look at the special programming being offered in Toronto this year.

11h ago

2:29
Protesters arrested during Toronto bike lane demonstrations complain of 'heavy handed' treatment by police

4 people were arrested by Toronto for blocking crews attempting to remove bike lanes in Etobicoke in mid October. As Alan Carter reports, activists warn of more standoffs to come.

11h ago

3:15
Suspect in intimate partner violence investigation found dead after armed stand-off at U of T Mississauga

Ontario’s police watch dog is investigating the death of a 19-year-old man during an armed stand-off that put U of T’s Mississauga campus on lockdown. Shauna Hunt with more from witnesses and the why the man was wanted by police.

12h ago

More Videos