A Hamilton man suffered life-altering injuries after confronting two youths accused of blasting an air horn into the ears of Air Cadets selling Remembrance Day poppies at a local mall, police say.

Officers were called to Centre Mall, located at 1223 Barton St. E., at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1, following reports of an assault involving two male youths and an adult man.

Investigators allege the incident began outside a restaurant when two youths approached Air Cadets from a local squadron who were selling Remembrance Day poppies and blew a loud air horn directly into their ears.

Police say a 59-year-old man who was supervising the cadets followed the youths into the restaurant and confronted them about their behaviour.

Confrontation escalated into physical altercation, police say

According to police, an adult woman who had not initially been involved in the dispute entered the struggle and assaulted the man, causing him to fall to the ground. Investigators allege one of the youths then struck the victim several times before leaving the restaurant.

The woman also fled the scene before officers arrived, police said.

Emergency crews found the injured man inside the restaurant suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to a local hospital by Hamilton paramedics, where he was treated for injuries police described as life-altering.

A short time later, officers located the two youths at a nearby retail store after receiving reports of a separate and unrelated disturbance. Police arrested a 12-year-old boy and charged him with aggravated assault and assault.

On Monday morning, investigators located and arrested a 48-year-old Hamilton woman. She has been charged with aggravated assault.

Police have not released the identities of the accused. Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA), the identity of the youth cannot be published.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamilton Police Division.