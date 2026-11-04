Manitoba premier calls for end of U.S. tariffs after Trump rebuked in midterms

Premier of Manitoba Wab Kinew is seen at the AFN First Nations - First Ministers Meeting Day of Ceremony in Ottawa, on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keito Newman The Canadian Press

By Ian Bickis, The Canadian Press

Posted November 4, 2026 12:45 pm.

Last Updated November 4, 2026 2:23 pm.

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew is calling on U.S. politicians to work to remove tariffs on Canada and end the war with Iran after resounding Democratic party wins in the midterm elections.

On social media, Kinew congratulated Democrats for “absolutely dominating Trump” in Tuesday’s vote.

The party took control of both houses of Congress and flipped long-held Republican Senate seats and state-level positions.

Kinew, who has been a vocal critic of Trump, says Americans have delivered a resounding rejection of the president’s actions.

The premier says Canadians are ready to rebuild the relationship and strengthen the economies of both countries.

Formal trade talks stalled when Canada walked away from negotiations in August, but Prime Minister Mark Carney said there have been official trade discussions in recent days.

Kinew also specifically congratulated: Peggy Flanagan of Minnesota, who is the first Indigenous woman elected to the Senate; Deb Haaland, who will lead New Mexico as the first Indigenous woman to serve as a U.S. governor; and Abdul El-Sayed of Michigan, who is the first Muslim elected to the Senate.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2026.

Ian Bickis, The Canadian Press

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