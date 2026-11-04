Timeline: How Russia’s hockey comeback bid collided with Canada

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s refusal to allow Russian players to compete at the 2027 world junior hockey championship in Alberta is the latest twist in a years-long battle over Russia’s place in international hockey.

What began with a ban following Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine has turned into a legal and diplomatic dispute, with a court ruling ordering Russia’s reinstatement, European hockey powers threatening boycotts and Canada standing firm against its return.

Here’s how the dispute unfolded:

Feb. 28, 2022: The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) barred Russia and Belarus from international tournaments following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Belarusian support for it. The federation later stripped Russia of hosting rights for the 2023 world junior championship.

July 5, 2022: The IIHF disciplinary board rejected appeals by Russia and Belarus, ruling their exclusions were a safety measure rather than a sanction. IIHF president Luc Tardif said allowing the teams to compete would have posed an unacceptable safety risk.

Aug. 20, 2022: At the rescheduled world juniors in Edmonton, Tardif acknowledged Russia’s absence had eliminated marquee matchups. He said the federation would assess Russia’s possible return year by year.

Jan. 5, 2023: At the world juniors in Halifax, Tardif defended the decision to move the tournament from Russia to Halifax and Moncton, N.B. He also said Russia’s exclusion had delayed the NHL’s hopes of reviving the World Cup of Hockey.

April 16, 2023: Tardif said Russia and Belarus would remain excluded while the war continued. He expressed hope they could return as soon as possible, saying that would mean the war was over.

Feb. 24, 2024: Hockey Canada announced Alberta would host the 2027 world juniors. The province committed $11 million to several hockey events.

Feb. 4, 2025: The IIHF extended the exclusion of Russia and Belarus through the 2025-26 season, covering all world championships and the 2026 Winter Olympics unless the International Olympic Committee decided otherwise.

Nov. 18, 2025: Hockey Canada, the Canadian Hockey League and the IIHF named Edmonton and Red Deer as hosts of the 2027 world juniors, scheduled from Dec. 26, 2026, to Jan. 5, 2027.

Jan. 22, 2026: The IIHF said Russian and Belarusian youth teams would remain excluded for another season but opened the door to Russia’s possible return to under-18 competition in 2027-28. The federation again cited security concerns.

May 29, 2026: The IIHF said it would determine Russia’s eligibility for the 2026-27 season on an event-by-event basis. The announcement followed an appeal that overturned a January decision to exclude Russian teams. The IIHF maintained the ruling did not automatically reinstate Russia.

June 8, 2026: The IIHF unveiled the groups for the 2027 men’s world championship without Russia, setting the stage for a sixth straight absence from the tournament since the invasion.

July 30, 2026: The IIHF barred Russia from four tournaments in 2027 following a council review, citing safety, security and sporting-integrity concerns. The decision covered the world juniors, men’s worlds and under-18 men’s and women’s championships. The women’s world championship would be reviewed separately.

Oct. 30, 2026: The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ordered Russia’s immediate reinstatement to IIHF championships, affecting five tournaments in 2027, including the world juniors in Alberta and the women’s world championship in Quebec City. Hockey Canada expressed disappointment and sought clarity on the ruling’s implications.

Nov. 2, 2026: Finland’s hockey federation said its national teams would refuse to face Russia in international tournaments while the war continued. Sweden, Czechia and Latvia announced similar positions the following day.

Nov. 3, 2026: Carney said Russian players would not be permitted to compete at the world juniors in Alberta. Ottawa said it would assess Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials individually and prevent them from entering Canada to compete under their national symbols. Hockey Canada supported the government’s position.

Nov. 4, 2026: The IIHF reaffirmed its opposition to the CAS ruling but did not directly address Canada’s decision. Sport secretary Adam van Koeverden dismissed concerns about international blowback, while veteran sport lawyer Dick Pound said CAS could not force Canada to admit Russian players.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2026.

The Canadian Press