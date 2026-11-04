Toronto man arrested after trying to force his way into woman’s home in Scarborough: police

Djibril Youssouf, 32, of Toronto has been charged in a criminal harassment case in Scarborough. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

By Dilshad Burman

Posted November 4, 2026 9:49 am.

Toronto police have arrested a man in connection with a criminal harassment investigation stemming from an incident in Scarborough earlier this week.

Police say a woman noticed an unknown man allegedly following her home in the Warden Avenue and Danforth Road area on Monday.

He then allegedly tried to force his way into her home but she was able to prevent him from entering and called police.

Djibril Youssouf, 32, from Toronto was arrested and charged with criminal harassment and attempted break and enter.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Investigators believe there may me more alleged victims and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

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