TTC adjusting service on Queen St. E. for streetcar track renewal, sewer rehabilitation work

The TTC says it is adjusting service along Queen St. E. to accommodate the renewal of aging streetcar tracks and sewer rehabilitation work.

Preliminary rail welding work is already underway between Leslie and Laing streets, with 501/301 Queen streetcars diverting via Gerrard Street East between Broadview and Coxwell avenues.

Replacement 501B/301B Queen and 503 Kingston Rd buses are operating along Queen St. E.

“Work will be completed in two phases,” the TTC explained in a release. “Phase one, streetcar track renewal between Leslie St. to Vancouver Avenue, will begin on Mon., Nov. 9 and will continue until at least mid-December.

“During this phase, Queen St. E. will be reduced to one westbound lane only between Vancouver Ave. and Leslie St.”

The TTC says the following routes will be impacted:

Eastbound 501B/301B Queen and 503 Kingston Rd buses will divert via Eastern Ave. between Emdaabiimok Ave. and Leslie St.

31 Greenwood buses will divert via Dundas St. E. and Jones Ave.

501/301 Queen streetcars will continue to divert via Gerrard Street East between Broadview Ave. and Coxwell Ave.

Westbound 501B/301B Queen and 503 Kingston Rd buses will continue to operate along Queen St. E.

Wheel-Trans service will remain accessible in all areas where local traffic is permitted, the TTC adds.

Phase two of construction involves City of Toronto sewer rehabilitation work that’s expected to being in January 2027 and continue until March 2027.

The TTC says details on service impacts related to the sewer work will be shared at a later date.

Full details on route adjustments can be found here.