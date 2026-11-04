TTC adjusting service on Queen St. E. for streetcar track renewal, sewer rehabilitation work

Toronto TTC sign and subway entrance in North York. Photo: iStock/Getty Images.

By Michael Talbot

Posted November 4, 2026 3:15 pm.

The TTC says it is adjusting service along Queen St. E. to accommodate the renewal of aging streetcar tracks and sewer rehabilitation work.

Preliminary rail welding work is already underway between Leslie and Laing streets, with 501/301 Queen streetcars diverting via Gerrard Street East between Broadview and Coxwell avenues.

Replacement 501B/301B Queen and 503 Kingston Rd buses are operating along Queen St. E.

“Work will be completed in two phases,” the TTC explained in a release. “Phase one, streetcar track renewal between Leslie St. to Vancouver Avenue, will begin on Mon., Nov. 9 and will continue until at least mid-December.

“During this phase, Queen St. E. will be reduced to one westbound lane only between Vancouver Ave. and Leslie St.”

The TTC says the following routes will be impacted:

  • Eastbound 501B/301B Queen and 503 Kingston Rd buses will divert via Eastern Ave. between Emdaabiimok Ave. and Leslie St.
  • 31 Greenwood buses will divert via Dundas St. E. and Jones Ave.
  • 501/301 Queen streetcars will continue to divert via Gerrard Street East between Broadview Ave. and Coxwell Ave.
  • Westbound 501B/301B Queen and 503 Kingston Rd buses will continue to operate along Queen St. E.

Wheel-Trans service will remain accessible in all areas where local traffic is permitted, the TTC adds.

Phase two of construction involves City of Toronto sewer rehabilitation work that’s expected to being in January 2027 and continue until March 2027.

The TTC says details on service impacts related to the sewer work will be shared at a later date.

Full details on route adjustments can be found here.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

At least one person dead, QEW fully closed in Niagara Falls crash involving tractor trailer

At least one person has died and the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) is closed in both directions following a three-vehicle crash in Niagara Falls. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the crash, which involved...

1h ago

'A victory across the world,' Ontario Premier Doug Ford says after U.S. midterms

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he was "doing cartwheels" after the Democrats took control of the House of Representatives and the Senate in the U.S. midterm elections. Ford said the trade war is not...

4h ago

Man dies following incident involving construction equipment in Scarborough

A man is dead after being injured by construction equipment in Scarborough, police say. Toronto police and paramedics responded to the area of McNicoll Avenue and Tapscott Road, near Markham Road and...

3h ago

Woman, 12-year-old charged after Air Cadet supervisor suffers 'life-altering' injuries in Hamilton assault

A Hamilton man suffered life-altering injuries after confronting two youths accused of blasting an air horn into the ears of Air Cadets selling Remembrance Day poppies at a local mall, police say. Officers...

3h ago

Top Stories

At least one person dead, QEW fully closed in Niagara Falls crash involving tractor trailer

At least one person has died and the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) is closed in both directions following a three-vehicle crash in Niagara Falls. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the crash, which involved...

1h ago

'A victory across the world,' Ontario Premier Doug Ford says after U.S. midterms

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he was "doing cartwheels" after the Democrats took control of the House of Representatives and the Senate in the U.S. midterm elections. Ford said the trade war is not...

4h ago

Man dies following incident involving construction equipment in Scarborough

A man is dead after being injured by construction equipment in Scarborough, police say. Toronto police and paramedics responded to the area of McNicoll Avenue and Tapscott Road, near Markham Road and...

3h ago

Woman, 12-year-old charged after Air Cadet supervisor suffers 'life-altering' injuries in Hamilton assault

A Hamilton man suffered life-altering injuries after confronting two youths accused of blasting an air horn into the ears of Air Cadets selling Remembrance Day poppies at a local mall, police say. Officers...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:12
'I was doing cartwheels': Ford on U.S. midterm results

Last night's midterm results has Ontario's Premier in a good mood. But as Mark McAllister reports, Doug Ford is cautioning, the trade war is not over. A lot more work still needs to be done on the trade front.

1h ago

2:54
More layers needed by the weekend as temperatures in Toronto cool

The abnormally high temperatures won't be lasting long with highs in the low teens expected by the weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

21h ago

2:01
Democratic midterm win unlikely to help Canada

Democrats are predicted to make gains in U.S. midterms, but political scientists say it's not likely to help Canada much in trade talks. It's also not clear how Donald Trump's trade plans might change if Republicans lose seats.

20h ago

2:50
Ontario hosts public display of Treaty 13 records to mark Treaties Recognition Week

For 10 years, Ontario has marked Treaties Recognition Week in November as a way to educate, and remind, Canadians that we are all treaty people. Beverly Andrews has a look at the special programming being offered in Toronto this year.

22h ago

2:29
Protesters arrested during Toronto bike lane demonstrations complain of 'heavy handed' treatment by police

4 people were arrested by Toronto for blocking crews attempting to remove bike lanes in Etobicoke in mid October. As Alan Carter reports, activists warn of more standoffs to come.

22h ago

More Videos