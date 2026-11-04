Two more soldiers injured in Alberta military base fire out of hospital

The burn area on CFB Wainwright south of the town where a training accident occurred earlier this week, in Wainwright, Alta., on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By Fakiha Baig, The Canadian Press

Posted November 4, 2026 6:33 pm.

Last Updated November 4, 2026 6:55 pm.

Two more soldiers injured in a deadly fire at an Alberta military base have been discharged from hospital.

The Department of National Defence also says four of the 25 soldiers who remain hospitalized have been relocated to centres in British Columbia and Ontario, so they can receive treatment closer to their families.

The update comes a little more than two weeks after a fierce wind whipped a grass fire at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright onto troops in a training exercise.

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The Oct. 17 blaze killed four and left 39 wounded, many with serious burns.

Officials previously said 13 were in critical condition.

A total of 14 have now been released from hospital.

“Recovery will look different for each injured person and their family. Some may face a long journey ahead, but they will not face it alone,” said a news release.

“Ongoing support and services remain available to injured personnel, their families, and all CAF members as they continue to navigate the effects of this tragedy.”

Three separate investigations are looking into the fire.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2026.

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