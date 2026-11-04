‘Blue tsunami’: Winners, losers, and what’s next post U.S. midterms

Americans have overwhelmingly brought about a ‘blue tsunami.’

Several deep-red states have been flipped blue, including Kansas, Texas, Maine, Iowa and others. Meantime, President Donald Trump has agreed to acknowledge the midterm election results and work with the Democrats.

Host Maria Kestane is following the races across the U.S. and breaks down the results so far with co-host Caryn Ceolin and Mitch Burke, managing editor and anchor for 680 NewsRadio Toronto.

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