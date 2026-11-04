23 charged, $7.5M in drugs seized in cannabis trafficking bust: York police

York Regional Police say they dismantled an illegal grow operation in London, Ont., as part of Project North Star that investigated a group involved in trafficking cannabis throughout Ontario and other locations in North America and Europe. HANDOUT/York Regional Police

By Dilshad Burman

Posted November 4, 2026 11:24 am.

York Regional Police say they have seized $7.5 million worth of drugs after an investigation into a criminal group allegedly involved in a wide-ranging operation of producing, trafficking and exporting illegal cannabis.

The investigation, dubbed project North Star, was led by York Regional Police’s Complex Investigation Unit in collaboration with the London Police Service, Ontario Provincial Police and the Canada Border Services Agency.

The investigation ran from February to September and 23 people have been charged, with one suspect still outstanding.

Investigators say the group sourced illegal cannabis from across Ontario, including a large illicit cannabis grow operation in London, Ont. They also found that the cannabis was produced outside Ontario’s cannabis regulation and was distributed through the underground market, including through an online dispensary.

In addition, investigators allege that members of the group exported cannabis throughout North America and Europe using commercial parcel delivery services.

From July through September, search warrants were executed at various locations in Markham, Vaughan, Scarborough, Burlington, London, Milton and the rural village of Ailsa Craig, Ont.

As a result of the searches, police found and seized more than 1,550 pounds of cannabis, more than 8.5 pounds of hashish, more than 4.4 pounds of cannabis derivatives, various quantities of infused edibles and a small quantity of ketamine and cocaine, with a total worth of more than $7.5 million. Two Ford pickup trucks were also seized of which one was re-vinned, along with two firearms and high-capacity magazines, plus more than $250,000 in Canadian currency.

Drugs seized in project North Star investigation. HANDOUT/York Regional Police
Firearm seized in project North Star investigation. HANDOUT/York Regional Police
Cash seized in project North Star investigation. HANDOUT/York Regional Police

Police say the illicit online cannabis dispensary has been shut down and the illicit grow operation in London, Ont., has been dismantled. They estimate that cannabis seized from the London facility alone has a value of $4.8 million.

A full list of the suspects and the charges they are facing can be found here.

Police are still looking for one more suspect – 26-year-old Zongyu Zhu from Markham. He is wanted for conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and possession for the purpose of distributing. His photo has been released and police are appealing to the public for any information about his whereabouts.

“He is encouraged to seek legal advice and turn himself in to police. Investigators remind the public that anyone who knowingly assists a person in evading police may be subject to criminal charges,” said York Regional Police in a news release.

Zongyu Zhu, 26, from Markham is wanted in connection with drug trafficking. HANDOUT/York Regional Police

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

From home kitchens to store shelves, Diwali finds a wider audience in Canada

On her first Diwali in Canada, Harminder Grewal made kheer, said a prayer and thought about her family in India. She had arrived as a new bride in August 1975. When the Festival of Lights came around,...

4m ago

'We're scared': Residents concerned over falling glass from Vaughan condo building

A recurring problem of falling glass from a high-rise condominium complex in Vaughan has residents concerned, as property management, along with the developer, race to determine the cause. Residents...

1h ago

Woman, 12-year-old charged after Air Cadet supervisor suffers 'life-altering' injuries in Hamilton assault

A Hamilton man suffered life-altering injuries after confronting two youths accused of blasting an air horn into the ears of Air Cadets selling Remembrance Day poppies at a local mall, police say. Officers...

1h ago

Above seasonal temperatures continue in the GTA, but cooler weather on tap for weekend

A spell of warm fall weather continues to sweep across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) with a potentially record-breaking temperature day in store for Wednesday. "The remarkable November warmth continues...

1h ago

Top Stories

From home kitchens to store shelves, Diwali finds a wider audience in Canada

On her first Diwali in Canada, Harminder Grewal made kheer, said a prayer and thought about her family in India. She had arrived as a new bride in August 1975. When the Festival of Lights came around,...

4m ago

'We're scared': Residents concerned over falling glass from Vaughan condo building

A recurring problem of falling glass from a high-rise condominium complex in Vaughan has residents concerned, as property management, along with the developer, race to determine the cause. Residents...

1h ago

Woman, 12-year-old charged after Air Cadet supervisor suffers 'life-altering' injuries in Hamilton assault

A Hamilton man suffered life-altering injuries after confronting two youths accused of blasting an air horn into the ears of Air Cadets selling Remembrance Day poppies at a local mall, police say. Officers...

1h ago

Above seasonal temperatures continue in the GTA, but cooler weather on tap for weekend

A spell of warm fall weather continues to sweep across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) with a potentially record-breaking temperature day in store for Wednesday. "The remarkable November warmth continues...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:17
Premier Ford reacts to U.S. midterm election results: 'Victory across the world'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford shared his reaction to the U.S. midterm election results as a blue wave re-claimed, and in some instances, flipped over states.

39m ago

2:54
More layers needed by the weekend as temperatures in Toronto cool

The abnormally high temperatures won't be lasting long with highs in the low teens expected by the weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

17h ago

2:01
Democratic midterm win unlikely to help Canada

Democrats are predicted to make gains in U.S. midterms, but political scientists say it's not likely to help Canada much in trade talks. It's also not clear how Donald Trump's trade plans might change if Republicans lose seats.

16h ago

2:50
Ontario hosts public display of Treaty 13 records to mark Treaties Recognition Week

For 10 years, Ontario has marked Treaties Recognition Week in November as a way to educate, and remind, Canadians that we are all treaty people. Beverly Andrews has a look at the special programming being offered in Toronto this year.

17h ago

2:29
Protesters arrested during Toronto bike lane demonstrations complain of 'heavy handed' treatment by police

4 people were arrested by Toronto for blocking crews attempting to remove bike lanes in Etobicoke in mid October. As Alan Carter reports, activists warn of more standoffs to come.

17h ago

More Videos