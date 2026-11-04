23 charged, $7.5M in drugs seized in cannabis trafficking bust: York police

York Regional Police say they have seized $7.5 million worth of drugs after an investigation into a criminal group allegedly involved in a wide-ranging operation of producing, trafficking and exporting illegal cannabis.

The investigation, dubbed project North Star, was led by York Regional Police’s Complex Investigation Unit in collaboration with the London Police Service, Ontario Provincial Police and the Canada Border Services Agency.

The investigation ran from February to September and 23 people have been charged, with one suspect still outstanding.

Investigators say the group sourced illegal cannabis from across Ontario, including a large illicit cannabis grow operation in London, Ont. They also found that the cannabis was produced outside Ontario’s cannabis regulation and was distributed through the underground market, including through an online dispensary.

In addition, investigators allege that members of the group exported cannabis throughout North America and Europe using commercial parcel delivery services.

From July through September, search warrants were executed at various locations in Markham, Vaughan, Scarborough, Burlington, London, Milton and the rural village of Ailsa Craig, Ont.

As a result of the searches, police found and seized more than 1,550 pounds of cannabis, more than 8.5 pounds of hashish, more than 4.4 pounds of cannabis derivatives, various quantities of infused edibles and a small quantity of ketamine and cocaine, with a total worth of more than $7.5 million. Two Ford pickup trucks were also seized of which one was re-vinned, along with two firearms and high-capacity magazines, plus more than $250,000 in Canadian currency.

Drugs seized in project North Star investigation. HANDOUT/York Regional Police Firearm seized in project North Star investigation. HANDOUT/York Regional Police Cash seized in project North Star investigation. HANDOUT/York Regional Police

Police say the illicit online cannabis dispensary has been shut down and the illicit grow operation in London, Ont., has been dismantled. They estimate that cannabis seized from the London facility alone has a value of $4.8 million.

A full list of the suspects and the charges they are facing can be found here.

Police are still looking for one more suspect – 26-year-old Zongyu Zhu from Markham. He is wanted for conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and possession for the purpose of distributing. His photo has been released and police are appealing to the public for any information about his whereabouts.

“He is encouraged to seek legal advice and turn himself in to police. Investigators remind the public that anyone who knowingly assists a person in evading police may be subject to criminal charges,” said York Regional Police in a news release.

Zongyu Zhu, 26, from Markham is wanted in connection with drug trafficking. HANDOUT/York Regional Police