12 men facing child sexual exploitation charges in Durham police human trafficking investigation

Durham Police held a press conference warning residents on why children are increasingly being targeted by human traffickers and how community members can protect their most vulnerable.

By Dilshad Burman

Posted November 5, 2026 12:15 pm.

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) has arrested 12 men after a “proactive human trafficking enforcement initiative” dubbed Project Firebird that was carried out in October.

The initiative spanned 10 days and targeted individuals looking to buy sexual services from someone they believed to be 15 years old.

DRPS explains that as part of the operation, they placed an advertisement online aimed at individuals looking for such services.

They say the advertisement received more than 8,000 views and numerous individuals tried to arrange meetings for sexual services from someone they believed to be a minor.

As a result of the investigation, 12 men were arrested from across the GTA:

  • Mohamed Shaffee, 64, of Markham
  • Joshua Reid, 49, of Simcoe
  • Mayan Ranjan, 39, of Ajax
  • Zaheed Mohamed, 40, of Brampton
  • Suresh Ravuru, 41, of Ajax
  • Clement Chan, 36, of Whitby
  • Mohammad Mabboobi, 22, of Oshawa
  • MD Uzzal Mridha, 49, of Scarborough
  • Samiullah Azizi, 29, of Clarington
  • Vincent Haresco, 46, of Oshawa
  • Devin Hill, 42, of Clarington
  • Andre McGann, 43, of Scarborough

Each are charged with luring a person for the purpose of obtaining sexual services under 18, obtaining sexual services under 18 and invitation to sexual touching under 16. McGann is facing an additional charge of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking.

“Project Firebird demonstrates the ongoing demand for the sexual exploitation of children online and highlights the importance of proactive investigative techniques in identifying offenders before harm can occur,” said DRPS in a news release.

“DRPS remains committed to protecting vulnerable youth, disrupting human trafficking and child exploitation networks, and holding offenders accountable.”

Anyone with further information about these incidents is asked to contact police.

A Durham Regional Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives
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