All infants should be vaccinated against Hep B, immunization advisory committee says

A pregnant woman stands for a portrait in Dallas on Thursday, May 18, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File) Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Nicole Ireland, The Canadian Press

Posted November 5, 2026 1:06 pm.

Last Updated November 5, 2026 1:22 pm.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization now recommends that all infants receive vaccination against hepatitis B.

The expert committee says infants can receive the shot within the first 24 hours of birth or at their first routine childhood immunization appointment at two months of age.

Babies in Canada get their tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis — also known as whooping cough — and polio vaccinations at that visit.

Hepatitis B is a virus that infects the liver and has a high likelihood of becoming chronic in young children, especially in infants under one year old.

Several provinces, including B.C., Alberta, Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and all three territories already give hepatitis B vaccinations in infancy.

Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland-Labrador don’t vaccinate against the virus until grades 6 or 7.

In Canada, NACIS says the prevalence of hepatitis B is low, estimated to be below two per cent overall. The rates are higher among certain vulnerable populations including those born outside of Canada, in regions where hepatitis B is endemic.

Pregnant women are screened for the infection, but health providers note gaps in care exist.

Hepatitis B is spread through blood and bodily fluids. According to the HIV and hepatitis information platform CATIE, which is supported by the Public Health Agency of Canada, the virus can be acquired during or after childbirth and through contact with items that may contain traces of blood, such as nail clippers.

It is not spread by casual contact, such as through hugging, kissing, touching or sharing utensils with someone who is infected.

NACI says a vaccination strategy that provides protection in early-life “is expected to promote health equity by ensuring that all children are protected during the period of greatest vulnerability to chronic infection.”

“It will take time for jurisdictions to transition towards optimal programs to offer immunization to all infants,” the NACI guidance says, noting it consulted with the provinces to determine the feasibility of changing to a new, uniform schedule.

“Continuing to offer vaccine to older children during the transition will ensure continued protection, and all of the Canadian HB (hepatitis B) vaccine programs have been shown to reduce disease since they were first introduced.”

Untreated chronic hepatitis B can lead to cirrhosis or liver cancer, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

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