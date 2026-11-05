Blue Jays distance themselves from player’s Islamophobic social media posts

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Anthony Santander. THE CANADIAN PRESS.

By News Staff

Posted November 5, 2026 6:33 pm.

A Toronto Blue Jays player is drawing criticism after sharing a series of Islamophobic videos on social media.

Outfielder Anthony Santander posted the videos in the hours following the U.S. midterms. One of the stories claimed that Sharia law would be coming to America after Abdul El-Sayed won the senate race in Michigan. Another claimed that Muslim politicians are radicals and that Islam is a religion driven by war.

Santander took down the posts Thursday morning, but they were up long enough to draw plenty of attention.

The Blue Jays issued a statement, saying, “Baseball is for everyone, and the Blue Jays have created an inclusive experience where all fans feel welcome at our ballpark. Individual comments do not represent our organization’s values and beliefs.”

Santander, who signed a five-year, $92.5 million deal before the 2025 season, has spent much of his time in Toronto on the injured list, appearing in only 54 games. He missed all of the 2026 season following surgery on his left shoulder.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

4 pedestrians, including 2 young children, injured in Richmond Hill collision

Four pedestrians, including two children under the age of 10, were injured in a crash in Richmond Hill on Thursday afternoon. York regional police say the crash happened at the intersection of Major...

20m ago

Budget 2026: Liberals pin tax changes, billions in spending on 'economic sovereignty'

Ottawa is proposing $142.1 billion in new measures, largely offset by stronger-than-expected federal revenues, in the budget tabled Thursday afternoon in the House of Commons.

1h ago

Patron dies after being served 14 beers at midtown St. Louis Bar & Grill, bar could lose liquor licence for 60 days

A midtown Toronto location of St. Louis Bar & Grill could lose their liquor licence for 60 days after a patron, who was served 14 beers, fell down a flight of stairs in the restaurant and later died. The...

5h ago

Mexican judge accused of taking $2M bribe to release Ryan Wedding's right-hand man

A Mexican judge has been arrested on allegations that he accepted a $2-million bribe in exchange for granting bail to a man accused of acting as second-in-command to Ryan Wedding, the former Canadian Olympic snowboarder turned alleged drug kingpin, American officials said Thursday.

5h ago

Top Stories

4 pedestrians, including 2 young children, injured in Richmond Hill collision

Four pedestrians, including two children under the age of 10, were injured in a crash in Richmond Hill on Thursday afternoon. York regional police say the crash happened at the intersection of Major...

20m ago

Budget 2026: Liberals pin tax changes, billions in spending on 'economic sovereignty'

Ottawa is proposing $142.1 billion in new measures, largely offset by stronger-than-expected federal revenues, in the budget tabled Thursday afternoon in the House of Commons.

1h ago

Patron dies after being served 14 beers at midtown St. Louis Bar & Grill, bar could lose liquor licence for 60 days

A midtown Toronto location of St. Louis Bar & Grill could lose their liquor licence for 60 days after a patron, who was served 14 beers, fell down a flight of stairs in the restaurant and later died. The...

5h ago

Mexican judge accused of taking $2M bribe to release Ryan Wedding's right-hand man

A Mexican judge has been arrested on allegations that he accepted a $2-million bribe in exchange for granting bail to a man accused of acting as second-in-command to Ryan Wedding, the former Canadian Olympic snowboarder turned alleged drug kingpin, American officials said Thursday.

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:32
Family says Hamilton Cadet leader left immobile after 'senseless attack'

A Hamilton Air Cadet Captain left immobile after being viciously attacked during a poppy drive over the weekend. Shauna Hunt spoke with the victim's family, who are sharing their disbelief and their father's long road to recovery.

1h ago

2:40
GTA gas prices set to drop 7 cents on Friday

Drivers across the GTA are enjoying some relief at the pumps. David Zura explains and there's another price drop on the way.

1h ago

2:30
Ontario students stage walkout to protest Ford government OSAP changes

Thousands of students on college and university campuses across Ontario held rallies to challenge the reduction of OSAP grants by the province. Mark McAllister speaks to those impacted directly.

1h ago

2:26
A massive wave of bomb threats disrupts air travel across Europe this week

Dozens of flights grounded and several more diverted after a series of bomb threats in Europe for the second time this week, Alessandra Carneiro reports.

1h ago

2:22
Republican party pointing fingers after Democratic blue wave in the U.S. midterms

As the democratic blue wave takes over both the house of representatives and the senate in the United States, republicans are pointing fingers following outcome, Alessandra Carneiro reports.

2h ago

More Videos