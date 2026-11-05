Blue Jays distance themselves from player’s Islamophobic social media posts

A Toronto Blue Jays player is drawing criticism after sharing a series of Islamophobic videos on social media.

Outfielder Anthony Santander posted the videos in the hours following the U.S. midterms. One of the stories claimed that Sharia law would be coming to America after Abdul El-Sayed won the senate race in Michigan. Another claimed that Muslim politicians are radicals and that Islam is a religion driven by war.

Santander took down the posts Thursday morning, but they were up long enough to draw plenty of attention.

The Blue Jays issued a statement, saying, “Baseball is for everyone, and the Blue Jays have created an inclusive experience where all fans feel welcome at our ballpark. Individual comments do not represent our organization’s values and beliefs.”

Santander, who signed a five-year, $92.5 million deal before the 2025 season, has spent much of his time in Toronto on the injured list, appearing in only 54 games. He missed all of the 2026 season following surgery on his left shoulder.