Brussels removed talk of ratifying Canada trade deal in EU summit text: Wilkinson

OTTAWA — Canada’s envoy to the European Union says Brussels removed language about ratifying the decade-old trade deal from a joint statement issued at the end of the summit in Montreal last week.

Canadian Ambassador to the EU Jonathan Wilkinson confirmed to the Senate foreign affairs committee Thursday media reports that the EU had the phrasing removed.

“There was some language … from an earlier draft of the declaration that was changed before it was actually put out. And it was just the way in which it was phrased,” he testified.

Nine of the 27 EU countries have not ratified the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, or CETA.

Last Friday, Canada and the EU signed a new alliance pact at the summit to co-operate more deeply on matters such as energy and security.

The joint statement initially included a line speaking to the importance of member states ratifying the Canada trade deal but Wilkinson said Brussels removed that phrasing over concerns from member states.

“There was some objection from member states — and not just the ones that haven’t ratified — that it wasn’t the role of the (European) Commission to be telling member states what to do,” he said.

“We found some other wording that people were more comfortable with.”

What ultimately appeared in last Friday’s joint statement was: “We remain committed to its effective implementation, while fully respecting the ratification processes underway in member states, in accordance with their constitutional requirements.”

The joint statement also said Ottawa and the EU aspire to have Canada as an “associate member” of the bloc — a term that has no formal definition and one that has caused backlash from Germany and other along with intense media scrutiny.

There have been reports of Brussels dropping and then readopting the term.

As for CETA, Wilkinson said he expects more countries to ratify the trade deal soon, thanks in part to advocacy by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa.

“There are at least four or five that I think will move towards ratification within the next 12 months,” he said of EU member states. “There are a few more that there’s more work to do, and some of the electoral cycle timing makes it a little bit more problematic.”

The nine members still to ratify are Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, France, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, and Poland.

Wilkinson testified that the sticking points are largely around investment-protection provisions through which tribunals resolve disputes, and that countries have their own specific concerns.

This includes concerns in France about how agricultural imports from Canada may impact farmers — despite the deal having caused more agricultural trade in the opposite direction — and concerns in Greece over labelling any cheese as feta that doesn’t come from a specific region.

Senators asked Wilkinson about how political trends on the continent could impact the new arrangement between Canada and the EU, along with full ratification of their trade deal.

Wilkinson said Canada is concerned about rising “ultra-right” movements in France, though less so about Germany where the Alternative for Germany party has won in a state that he pointed out has a small population.

“People were very concerned when (Italian Premier Giorgia) Meloni was elected in Italy, and things have worked out just fine,” he said.

Meloni has aligned on many interests dear to Canada such as support for Ukraine and actions against Chinese economic coercion, despite being elected on a social conservative platform that was skeptical of European collaboration.

France, however, has Marine Le Pen in the lead of polls for April’s presidential first-round election. She leads the National Rally party that for years was called the National Front.

“Madame Le Pen is leading the polls, and her party has been less focused on strengthening the European Union and probably less interested in partnerships outside of Europe,” Wilkinson testified.

“We obviously have conversations with all kinds of parties. I know our ambassador in Paris has talked to a range of them, including the National Front, and we continue to have a dialogue.”

Wilkinson also said he does not expect the U.S. midterms to change Canada’s appetite for deeper integration with the EU.

He said his role involves talking directly with EU leaders “to actually unblock things” and co-ordinating with Canadian embassies across the bloc, while Carney’s personal representative John Hannaford is mostly based in Canada, working with departments to ensure momentum in project with the EU.

Wilkinson added that both Canada and Carney are “enormously popular in Europe” and he said Canadians should take advantage of this momentum.

“We really do need to seize this moment,” he said. “You are pushing on a very open door when you tell people that you are the ambassador from Canada.”

Wilkinson said the new partnership will mean setting up communication channels before delivering concrete results.

“Initially, the focus will be on deepening institutional ties in order to create regular opportunities for dialogue, between leaders, ministers, institutions, and parliamentarians,” he said.

He also revealed that von der Leyen’s announcement of a spring meeting of her cabinet — the college of commissioners — with Carney will take place in Canada.

That’s in addition to a June meeting in Europe with heads of government of EU countries, meant to take stock of the Canadian partnership.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2026.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press