Canadian astronaut Joshua Kutryk set to carry out second spacewalk

Astronaut Joshua Kutryk, of Canada, leaves the Operations and Checkout Building at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026. (AP Photo/John Raoux) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 5, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated November 5, 2026 5:15 am.

Canadian astronaut Joshua Kutryk is set to venture outside the International Space Station today for his second spacewalk in two weeks.

On Oct. 29, Kutryk became the fifth Canadian to perform the feat when he and NASA astronaut Anil Menon successfully installed seven of eight new solar arrays needed to upgrade the station’s power capacity.

The duo will install the eighth and final solar array today on the starboard side of the truss, which serves as the station’s structural backbone.

The Canadian Space Agency says spacewalks are among the most difficult and dangerous tasks for astronauts, but are needed to repair or install equipment or carry out manual work.

Before Kutryk, the last Canadian to perform a spacewalk was David Saint-Jacques in 2019.

Kutryk and his SpaceX Crew-13 crew members took off for the International Space Station on Oct. 1 for a mission expected to last six months.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2026.

The Canadian Press

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