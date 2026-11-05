Man in 70s suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in East York

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in East York early Thursday morning.

Toronto police say officers were called to the area of Coxwell Avenue and O’Connor Drive at approximately 1 a.m. following reports of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle.

A man in his 70s was transported to a hospital by Toronto paramedics, where his injuries were determined to be life-threatening, authorities said.

Police say the driver remained at the scene following the collision and is cooperating with the investigation.

Investigators have not released any information about the circumstances leading up to the crash or whether any charges are anticipated.

O’Connor Drive is closed in both directions between Coxwell Avenue and Hutton Avenue. Motorists are being advised to avoid the area and expect traffic delays.