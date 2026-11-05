The truth behind aquaculture and fish farming

Aquaculture was designed to relieve pressure off of the world’s fish supply. Instead, it’s compromised it.

Small fish are farmed, cooked, and grounded into fishmeal at the more than 1,400 fishmeal factories across the world – nine of which are located in Canada. The conditions inside and around these factories and boats threaten communities, local economies and dozens of lives.

Host Maria Kestane speaks to Maya Martin and Susan Ryan from the Outlaw Ocean Project to discuss their investigation into the fishmeal industry, and what consumers should know before choosing tonight’s dinner.

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