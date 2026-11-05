Durham Regional Police are urging parents to inspect their children’s Halloween candy after two separate reports of possible candy tampering in Ajax and Pickering.

Investigators say the incidents were reported after families discovered foreign objects while sorting through candy collected during Halloween trick-or-treating on Oct. 31.

In Ajax, a family found a small piece of wire embedded inside a packaged gummy candy that had been collected in the area of Rossland Road West and Church Street North. Police said the family was unable to determine where the candy had been received.

In a separate incident in Pickering, a family discovered a sewing needle among Halloween candy gathered in the area of Sultana Square, Foxwood Trail and Braeburn Crescent.

Police noted the needle was found loose among the collected candy and was not located inside any candy or chip packaging.

No injuries were reported in either case. Investigators have seized the items and are working to determine how the foreign objects became associated with the Halloween candy.

Multiple Halloween candy tampering incidents reported in Toronto

The incidents come amid several recent reports of suspected Halloween candy tampering across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

Earlier this week, Toronto police warned the public after needles and pins were discovered in children’s Halloween candy in two separate incidents. A similar investigation was also launched in Oshawa following reports of a foreign object found in Halloween treats.

Police have not indicated whether any of the investigations are connected.

Durham police are reminding parents and guardians to carefully inspect all Halloween candy before it is consumed and to contact police if they discover any suspicious items.

The investigations remain ongoing.