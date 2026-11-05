Health Canada approves Moderna’s mRNA flu and flu-COVID combo vaccines

A person draws out Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine at St. Lawrence College in Kingston, Ont., on Sunday Jan. 2, 2022. Health Canada has now approved Moderna's flu vaccine and its combination flu and COVID shot. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

By Nicole Ireland, The Canadian Press

Posted November 5, 2026 7:19 pm.

Last Updated November 5, 2026 7:27 pm.

TORONTO — Health Canada has authorized Moderna’s mRNA vaccine for influenza, as well as its combination mRNA vaccine for flu and COVID-19.

Both are approved for adults 50 years of age and older.

But Moderna told The Canadian Press they will not hit pharmacies in time for this respiratory virus season.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommends that everyone six months of age and older get the non-mRNA flu shot that is available this year.

A higher-dose version of the flu vaccine is recommended for adults aged 65 and older because aging immune systems often need a bigger boost.

The committee also strongly advises COVID-19 vaccination for anyone 65 years of age and older and residents of long-term care, retirement homes or assisted living.

Moderna and Pfizer both have mRNA COVID-19 vaccines available in Canada this year.

A spokesperson for Moderna said Health Canada notified the company that its flu vaccine — called mFLUSIVA — and its combination flu and COVID-19 shot — called mCOFLU — were approved on Thursday.

In a news release, the company said its mRNA flu shot was approved in the United States in August and its combination vaccine was approved in Europe last April.

It said Canada is the first country to authorize both of the vaccines.

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