Man accused of assaulting boy, 14, at TTC subway station

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS/James Tumelty

By Michael Talbot

Posted November 5, 2026 12:47 pm.

Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers have made an arrest after an investigation into an alleged assault at a downtown subway station.

Officers were called to College Station in the College and Yonge streets area at around 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators say a 14-year-old male and the accused were on the same subway train. When the train arrived at the station, police say the suspect approached the victim and they engaged in a verbal altercation.

Investigators say the argument turned physical, with the suspect allegedly assaulting the teen.

He was hospitalized for non life-threatening injuries.

Diego Gedge, 24, was later arrested and now faces a charge of assault causing bodily harm.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 arrested, 1 sought in alleged targeted arsons at Mississauga apartment building

Peel Regional Police (PRP) have arrested two people and are searching for a third female suspect in connection with two arson investigations that allegedly targeted the same victim in Mississauga. Police...

updated

2h ago

Mexican judge accused of taking $2M bribe to release Ryan Wedding's right-hand man

A Mexican judge has been arrested on allegations that he accepted a $2-million bribe in exchange for granting bail to a man accused of acting as second-in-command to Ryan Wedding, the former Canadian Olympic snowboarder turned alleged drug kingpin, American officials said Thursday.

30m ago

12 men facing child sexual exploitation charges in Durham police human trafficking investigation

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) has arrested 12 men after a "proactive human trafficking enforcement initiative" dubbed Project Firebird that was carried out in October. The initiative spanned...

1h ago

Wire embedded in gummy candy, sewing needle found in Halloween haul in Durham Region: police

Durham Regional Police are urging parents to inspect their children's Halloween candy after two separate reports of possible candy tampering in Ajax and Pickering. Investigators say the incidents were...

1h ago

Top Stories

2 arrested, 1 sought in alleged targeted arsons at Mississauga apartment building

Peel Regional Police (PRP) have arrested two people and are searching for a third female suspect in connection with two arson investigations that allegedly targeted the same victim in Mississauga. Police...

updated

2h ago

Mexican judge accused of taking $2M bribe to release Ryan Wedding's right-hand man

A Mexican judge has been arrested on allegations that he accepted a $2-million bribe in exchange for granting bail to a man accused of acting as second-in-command to Ryan Wedding, the former Canadian Olympic snowboarder turned alleged drug kingpin, American officials said Thursday.

30m ago

12 men facing child sexual exploitation charges in Durham police human trafficking investigation

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) has arrested 12 men after a "proactive human trafficking enforcement initiative" dubbed Project Firebird that was carried out in October. The initiative spanned...

1h ago

Wire embedded in gummy candy, sewing needle found in Halloween haul in Durham Region: police

Durham Regional Police are urging parents to inspect their children's Halloween candy after two separate reports of possible candy tampering in Ajax and Pickering. Investigators say the incidents were...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:34
Amazon workers across the GTA push to unionize

Amazon workers across the GTA are joining forces in an effort to unionize. Unifor is launching a campaign to support workers who say they are fighting for better wages and better treatment on the job. Catalina Gillies reports.

15h ago

2:21
Torontonians react to the results of the U.S. Midterm Elections

It wasn't just Americans closely watching the U.S. midterm elections. Afua Baah gets reaction from local residents about the blue wave south of the border.

16h ago

2:34
Rain overnight to clear by Thursday morning

Rain overnight is expected to clear by Thursday morning as temperatures start to drop to seasonal for the weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

17h ago

2:57
November warmth bringing a boost to some Ontario businesses

November is usually the time to layer up, not dress down, but it's still been feeling an awful lot like spring in Toronto this week. Brandon Choghri with the burst of unseasonably warm weather.

18h ago

2:33
Wave of auto vandalism hits Toronto neighborhood

According to neighbours auto theft and vandalism have been an ongoing problem but a recent wave of window smashing has been the final straw. David Zura explains and finds how authorities are responding.

18h ago

More Videos