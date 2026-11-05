Man accused of assaulting boy, 14, at TTC subway station

Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers have made an arrest after an investigation into an alleged assault at a downtown subway station.

Officers were called to College Station in the College and Yonge streets area at around 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators say a 14-year-old male and the accused were on the same subway train. When the train arrived at the station, police say the suspect approached the victim and they engaged in a verbal altercation.

Investigators say the argument turned physical, with the suspect allegedly assaulting the teen.

He was hospitalized for non life-threatening injuries.

Diego Gedge, 24, was later arrested and now faces a charge of assault causing bodily harm.