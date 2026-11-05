Suspect sought in Mississauga arson investigations, 2 others arrested

Peel Regional Police (PRP) have arrested two people and are searching for a third suspect in connection with two arson investigations in Mississauga.

Police say on Sept. 20 and Sept. 21, fires were deliberately set in a third-floor hallway of an apartment building in the area of Lakeshore Road West and Southdown Road.

“Investigators believe the occupants of one unit were deliberately targeted in both fires,” police stated in a release.

No injuries were reported in the first fire.

However, in the second fire, 18 residents from the apartment building were transported to hospital for smoke inhalation. The building was also evacuated and several residents were displaced as a result.

Police say the estimated damaged from the second fire is around $1 million.

Following the investigation, Peel police say they have identified three individuals believed to be involved.

Joshua Pedersen, 28, of no fixed address, was arrested in Hamilton on Oct. 15 and charged with two counts of Arson – Disregard for Human Life, two counts of Mischief of Over $5,000, Break and Enter with Intent to Commit an Indictable Offence, and Possession of Break-In Instruments.

Morgan Murphy, 27, of Burlington, was arrested on Oct. 26 and charged with two counts of Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence and two counts of Arson – Disregard for Human Life.

Investigators continue to search for a third suspect who they have identified as Madison Varga, 30, of no fixed address.

Anyone with information on Varga’s whereabouts can contact police.