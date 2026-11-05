Multiple pedestrians struck, 1 critically injured in Richmond Hill collision

Four pedestrians have been taken to hospital after a collision in Richmond Hill Thursday afternoon.

York regional police say the crash happened at the intersection of Major Mackenzie Drive and Newkirk Road around 3:15 p.m.

One person was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries while three others were taken to a local hospital with injuries considered non-life-threatening.

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

All westbound and eastbound traffic along Major Mackenzie Drive is blocked at Essex Avenue while police investigate the incident.