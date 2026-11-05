Multiple pedestrians struck, 1 critically injured in Richmond Hill collision

Multiple pedestrians have been struck by a vehicle in Richmond Hill.

By Meredith Bond

Posted November 5, 2026 4:53 pm.

Last Updated November 5, 2026 6:03 pm.

Four pedestrians have been taken to hospital after a collision in Richmond Hill Thursday afternoon.

York regional police say the crash happened at the intersection of Major Mackenzie Drive and Newkirk Road around 3:15 p.m.

One person was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries while three others were taken to a local hospital with injuries considered non-life-threatening.

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

All westbound and eastbound traffic along Major Mackenzie Drive is blocked at Essex Avenue while police investigate the incident.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Budget 2026: Liberals pin tax changes, billions in spending on 'economic sovereignty'

Ottawa is proposing $142.1 billion in new measures, largely offset by stronger-than-expected federal revenues, in the budget tabled Thursday afternoon in the House of Commons.

1h ago

Patron dies after being served 14 beers at midtown St. Louis Bar & Grill, bar could lose liquor licence for 60 days

A midtown Toronto location of St. Louis Bar & Grill could lose their liquor licence for 60 days after a patron, who was served 14 beers, fell down a flight of stairs in the restaurant and later died. The...

3h ago

Mexican judge accused of taking $2M bribe to release Ryan Wedding's right-hand man

A Mexican judge has been arrested on allegations that he accepted a $2-million bribe in exchange for granting bail to a man accused of acting as second-in-command to Ryan Wedding, the former Canadian Olympic snowboarder turned alleged drug kingpin, American officials said Thursday.

3h ago

12 men facing child sexual exploitation charges in Durham police human trafficking investigation

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) has arrested 12 men after a "proactive human trafficking enforcement initiative" dubbed Project Firebird that was carried out in October. The initiative spanned...

5h ago

Top Stories

Budget 2026: Liberals pin tax changes, billions in spending on 'economic sovereignty'

Ottawa is proposing $142.1 billion in new measures, largely offset by stronger-than-expected federal revenues, in the budget tabled Thursday afternoon in the House of Commons.

1h ago

Patron dies after being served 14 beers at midtown St. Louis Bar & Grill, bar could lose liquor licence for 60 days

A midtown Toronto location of St. Louis Bar & Grill could lose their liquor licence for 60 days after a patron, who was served 14 beers, fell down a flight of stairs in the restaurant and later died. The...

3h ago

Mexican judge accused of taking $2M bribe to release Ryan Wedding's right-hand man

A Mexican judge has been arrested on allegations that he accepted a $2-million bribe in exchange for granting bail to a man accused of acting as second-in-command to Ryan Wedding, the former Canadian Olympic snowboarder turned alleged drug kingpin, American officials said Thursday.

3h ago

12 men facing child sexual exploitation charges in Durham police human trafficking investigation

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) has arrested 12 men after a "proactive human trafficking enforcement initiative" dubbed Project Firebird that was carried out in October. The initiative spanned...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

0:35
Bomb threats force emergency landings for several flights in Europe

Multiple flights in Europe were diverted after bomb threats prompted emergency landings.

9h ago

2:34
Amazon workers across the GTA push to unionize

Amazon workers across the GTA are joining forces in an effort to unionize. Unifor is launching a campaign to support workers who say they are fighting for better wages and better treatment on the job. Catalina Gillies reports.

20h ago

2:21
Torontonians react to the results of the U.S. Midterm Elections

It wasn't just Americans closely watching the U.S. midterm elections. Afua Baah gets reaction from local residents about the blue wave south of the border.

21h ago

2:34
Rain overnight to clear by Thursday morning

Rain overnight is expected to clear by Thursday morning as temperatures start to drop to seasonal for the weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

22h ago

2:57
November warmth bringing a boost to some Ontario businesses

November is usually the time to layer up, not dress down, but it's still been feeling an awful lot like spring in Toronto this week. Brandon Choghri with the burst of unseasonably warm weather.

23h ago

More Videos