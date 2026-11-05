Peel police looking for suspects who allegedly threw lit fireworks into Brampton home

Peel Regional Police are searching for two suspects in relation to a mischief incident involving fireworks that damaged a Brampton home on Monday.

Police say two people went to a home in the area of Steeles Avenue West and Financial Drive around 1:40 a.m.

They allegedly shattered the glass panel on the front door and threw lit fireworks into the home. No physical injuries were reported.

One of the suspects is described as a male with long black hair and a short goatee. He was wearing a blue polo shirt, black pants, purple hoodie, grey shoes and a black toque.

A second suspect was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and black shoes.

Police say an unplated Ford F-150 was used during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.