Rush announces five-night residency at Sphere in Las Vegas: ‘Dream come true’

Rush perform at the 2026 Juno Awards in Hamilton, on Sunday, March 29, 2026.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Posted November 5, 2026 10:18 am.

Last Updated November 5, 2026 11:19 am.

Today’s Tom Sawyer has a new address.

Rush has announced a residency at Las Vegas’ famed Sphere venue in 2027.

The Canadian prog-rock overlords will take over the 366-foot-tall futuristic entertainment arena in May for five concerts, dubbed the “Elevate the Norm” residency.

The band has spent the greater part of the year on its Fifty Something tour, with frontman Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson reuniting alongside drummer Anika Nilles, who has assumed drumming duties after Neil Peart’s death in 2020.

That tour extends into April 2027, leaving the band a few weeks of rest before stepping back into the limelight for the Las Vegas residency, which runs from May 21 through May 30.

Lee said in a statement the band is currently expanding its touring concepts and concocting “some new madness” to suit the venue, adding they will play all of their classic albums “2112” and “Moving Pictures,” as well as an arsenal of other songs.

“When I first heard of Sphere, I thought to myself, ‘Wow, what a shame that Rush is no longer touring, because this venue sounds tailor-made for the kind of visual attitude with which we have always designed our shows,'” Lee said.

“But life is nothing if not surprising and now, here we are, living and touring in the present tense and we are able to make that particular dream come true.”

VIP and travel packages go on sale Friday, while the artist presale begins Nov. 11

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2026.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

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