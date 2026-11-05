Talk to teen patients about dating violence, Canadian Paediatric Society says

An exam room is seen at a health clinic in Calgary, July 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

By Nicole Ireland, The Canadian Press

Posted November 5, 2026 12:01 am.

Last Updated November 5, 2026 5:18 am.

TORONTO — The Canadian Paediatric Society is urging doctors to talk to teen patients about healthy relationships and dating violence.

In new guidance issued Thursday, the society said one-third of teens in Canada experience physical, psychological, sexual or technology-related abuse — including stalking — in relationships.

Dating violence among teens is not new, but technology like texting or social media can facilitate abusive behaviour, such as teens tracking their partners or forbidding them from communicating with friends, said Dr. Megan Harrison, chair of the society’s adolescent health committee, in an interview.

“Those types of behaviours happen to adults as well. So not just teens, but the difference is an adolescent is still, you know, forming their own identity,” she said.

“So it’s a more vulnerable time for things like that to be occurring.”

The guidance says health-care providers can normalize talking about healthy and unhealthy relationships by routinely bringing up the topic during adolescent patient visits.

“The more places where teens can feel comfortable to ask questions about relationships and to know that it’s something that they can bring up in a safe place … the better we’ll be able to prevent these unhealthy situations,” said Harrison, who is a pediatrician in the division of adolescent medicine at the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario in Ottawa.

Harrison emphasized that doctors don’t need to have answers if a teen patient discloses a problematic relationship, but are providing a safe, non-judgmental space and then connecting them to other resources in the community as needed.

“You can really do a whole lot of good in actually what ends up being a really short period of time,” she said.

The guidance recommends doctors talk to teen patients alone during part of their visits and assure them that their conversation is confidential, unless the physician is immediately worried for their safety or the safety of someone else.

It also says doctors should share educational resources about healthy relationships and teen dating violence that their patient can keep or share with friends. The guidance provides an example for health-care providers on how to start that conversation.

“A lot of dating relationships are great experiences. But some patients have shared that they have experienced situations in their relationships that made them feel uncomfortable or even scared,” the sample script says.

“We now talk to all our patients about their relationships because they can impact health. We also provide education on this topic because it is likely you or someone you know could use it.”

If the teen discloses problematic behaviour in a relationship, the health-care provider should support them by thanking them for their trust and connecting them with other resources in the community that can help.

In some cases, that can include taking the first step with the patient, Harrison said.

“If the youth feels comfortable at that time, maybe I make a phone call with the youth in the office. Maybe I help them make an appointment if that’s what they’d like, or I sit there with them while they make the phone call, or we open up the web page together.”

If the patient is going to access resources later on their own, the guidance advises discussing the possibility that an abusive partner may track the teen’s online activity and asking if printed materials would be a safer option.

Some teens are at increased risk for dating violence, including those who are homeless or living in poverty, gender-diverse youth, Black and Indigenous female teens, and young people living in care systems, the guidance says.  

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2026.

Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.

Nicole Ireland, The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Poll finds majority in Toronto, GTA want people moved from encampments to support facilities

A new Canada Pulse Insights poll conducted for CityNews finds eight in ten residents in Toronto (80 per cent) and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) (85 per cent) believe people camping on streets and in public...

1h ago

Multiple flights in Europe diverted because of bomb threats after earlier hoaxes

MILAN (AP) — Multiple flights in Europe made emergency landings on Thursday after being diverted because of bomb threats, authorities said. The incidents followed hoax bomb threats earlier this week that prompted searches, diversions and in one case a military escort.

11m ago

Here's what you need to know as the Liberals prepare to table Budget 2026

OTTAWA — The federal Liberals are teeing up Thursday's budget as the government's next step toward fixing long-standing problems facing Canada's economy.

2h ago

Man in 70s suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in East York

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in East York early Thursday morning. Toronto police say officers were called to the area of Coxwell Avenue and O'Connor...

1h ago

Top Stories

Poll finds majority in Toronto, GTA want people moved from encampments to support facilities

A new Canada Pulse Insights poll conducted for CityNews finds eight in ten residents in Toronto (80 per cent) and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) (85 per cent) believe people camping on streets and in public...

1h ago

Multiple flights in Europe diverted because of bomb threats after earlier hoaxes

MILAN (AP) — Multiple flights in Europe made emergency landings on Thursday after being diverted because of bomb threats, authorities said. The incidents followed hoax bomb threats earlier this week that prompted searches, diversions and in one case a military escort.

11m ago

Here's what you need to know as the Liberals prepare to table Budget 2026

OTTAWA — The federal Liberals are teeing up Thursday's budget as the government's next step toward fixing long-standing problems facing Canada's economy.

2h ago

Man in 70s suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in East York

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in East York early Thursday morning. Toronto police say officers were called to the area of Coxwell Avenue and O'Connor...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:34
Amazon workers across the GTA push to unionize

Amazon workers across the GTA are joining forces in an effort to unionize. Unifor is launching a campaign to support workers who say they are fighting for better wages and better treatment on the job. Catalina Gillies reports.

9h ago

2:21
Torontonians react to the results of the U.S. Midterm Elections

It wasn't just Americans closely watching the U.S. midterm elections. Afua Baah gets reaction from local residents about the blue wave south of the border.

10h ago

2:34
Rain overnight to clear by Thursday morning

Rain overnight is expected to clear by Thursday morning as temperatures start to drop to seasonal for the weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

12h ago

2:57
November warmth bringing a boost to some Ontario businesses

November is usually the time to layer up, not dress down, but it's still been feeling an awful lot like spring in Toronto this week. Brandon Choghri with the burst of unseasonably warm weather.

13h ago

2:33
Wave of auto vandalism hits Toronto neighborhood

According to neighbours auto theft and vandalism have been an ongoing problem but a recent wave of window smashing has been the final straw. David Zura explains and finds how authorities are responding.

13h ago

More Videos