Toronto, GTA gas prices set for another major drop Friday, expected to fall 7 cents

A gas pump is shown at a filling station in Montreal, Wednesday, April 12, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 5, 2026 8:56 am.

Drivers across Toronto and the GTA could see some welcome relief at the pumps this week as gas prices are expected to take another significant step lower.

According to En-Pro’s Roger McKnight, the price of gasoline is projected to drop seven cents per litre on Friday, Nov. 6, bringing the average price in Toronto and the GTA down to 160.9 cents/litre.

The anticipated decline comes on the heels of an 11-cent-per-litre drop earlier this week, continuing a downward trend that has delivered substantial savings for motorists across the region.

Should the prices drop to 160.9 cents/litre on Friday, it would mark the cheapest price of gas in Toronto and the GTA since June, which saw the monthly low hit 157.9 cents/litre.

The latest decrease comes amid a broader downward trend that has seen gas prices ease after periods of volatility driven by fluctuations in oil markets and refinery production.

While motorists are still paying more than they were at this time last year, the recent string of declines has provided some relief for commuters and families facing higher household costs.

Gas prices can vary by location and are subject to change based on market conditions, but drivers planning to fill up may want to wait until Friday if possible to take advantage of the expected decrease.

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