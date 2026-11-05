Toronto man charged with impaired driving after allegedly fleeing Etobicoke crash

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is shown in this undated photo. CITYNEWS/Karim Islam

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 5, 2026 8:20 am.

A Toronto man is facing multiple charges after police say he fled the scene of a two-vehicle collision in Etobicoke before being located and arrested for impaired driving.

According to Toronto police, officers responded to reports of a crash in the area of Burnhamthorpe Road and The East Mall at approximately 8:11 p.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators say two vehicles were involved in the collision and that one of the drivers left the scene before police arrived.

The driver was located a short time later and arrested. Police allege the driver was impaired at the time of the incident.

No injuries were reported as a result of the collision.

Police have identified the accused as Michael Krolicki, 32, of Toronto. He is charged with fail to stop at scene of accident, impaired operation of a conveyance, fail to comply with a probation order and impaired operation of a conveyance exceeding blood alcohol concentration.

Krolicki was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday morning.

The scene has since been cleared and there are no longer any road closures in the area, police added.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA gas prices set for another major drop Friday, expected to fall 7 cents

Drivers across Toronto and the GTA could see some welcome relief at the pumps this week as gas prices are expected to take another significant step lower. According to En-Pro's Roger McKnight, the price...

1h ago

Air Cadet officer unable to walk after Hamilton assault that left him with life-altering injuries, family says

A Hamilton man suffered life-altering injuries after confronting two youths accused of blasting an air horn into the ears of Air Cadets selling Remembrance Day poppies at a local mall, police say. Officers...

1h ago

Here's what you need to know as the Liberals prepare to table Budget 2026

The federal Liberals are teeing up Thursday's budget as the government's next step toward fixing long-standing problems facing Canada's economy. Budget 2026 will be the second tabled under Prime Minister...

21m ago

Poll finds majority in Toronto, GTA want people moved from encampments to support facilities

A new Canada Pulse Insights poll conducted for CityNews finds eight in ten residents in Toronto (80 per cent) and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) (85 per cent) believe people camping on streets and in public...

4h ago

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA gas prices set for another major drop Friday, expected to fall 7 cents

Drivers across Toronto and the GTA could see some welcome relief at the pumps this week as gas prices are expected to take another significant step lower. According to En-Pro's Roger McKnight, the price...

1h ago

Air Cadet officer unable to walk after Hamilton assault that left him with life-altering injuries, family says

A Hamilton man suffered life-altering injuries after confronting two youths accused of blasting an air horn into the ears of Air Cadets selling Remembrance Day poppies at a local mall, police say. Officers...

1h ago

Here's what you need to know as the Liberals prepare to table Budget 2026

The federal Liberals are teeing up Thursday's budget as the government's next step toward fixing long-standing problems facing Canada's economy. Budget 2026 will be the second tabled under Prime Minister...

21m ago

Poll finds majority in Toronto, GTA want people moved from encampments to support facilities

A new Canada Pulse Insights poll conducted for CityNews finds eight in ten residents in Toronto (80 per cent) and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) (85 per cent) believe people camping on streets and in public...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:34
Amazon workers across the GTA push to unionize

Amazon workers across the GTA are joining forces in an effort to unionize. Unifor is launching a campaign to support workers who say they are fighting for better wages and better treatment on the job. Catalina Gillies reports.

12h ago

2:21
Torontonians react to the results of the U.S. Midterm Elections

It wasn't just Americans closely watching the U.S. midterm elections. Afua Baah gets reaction from local residents about the blue wave south of the border.

13h ago

2:34
Rain overnight to clear by Thursday morning

Rain overnight is expected to clear by Thursday morning as temperatures start to drop to seasonal for the weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

15h ago

2:57
November warmth bringing a boost to some Ontario businesses

November is usually the time to layer up, not dress down, but it's still been feeling an awful lot like spring in Toronto this week. Brandon Choghri with the burst of unseasonably warm weather.

16h ago

2:33
Wave of auto vandalism hits Toronto neighborhood

According to neighbours auto theft and vandalism have been an ongoing problem but a recent wave of window smashing has been the final straw. David Zura explains and finds how authorities are responding.

16h ago

More Videos