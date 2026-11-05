Toronto man charged with impaired driving after allegedly fleeing Etobicoke crash

A Toronto man is facing multiple charges after police say he fled the scene of a two-vehicle collision in Etobicoke before being located and arrested for impaired driving.

According to Toronto police, officers responded to reports of a crash in the area of Burnhamthorpe Road and The East Mall at approximately 8:11 p.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators say two vehicles were involved in the collision and that one of the drivers left the scene before police arrived.

The driver was located a short time later and arrested. Police allege the driver was impaired at the time of the incident.

No injuries were reported as a result of the collision.

Police have identified the accused as Michael Krolicki, 32, of Toronto. He is charged with fail to stop at scene of accident, impaired operation of a conveyance, fail to comply with a probation order and impaired operation of a conveyance exceeding blood alcohol concentration.

Krolicki was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday morning.

The scene has since been cleared and there are no longer any road closures in the area, police added.