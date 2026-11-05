Patron dies after being served 14 beers at midtown St. Louis Bar & Grill, bar could lose liquor licence for 60 days

St. Louis Bar & Grill on St. Clair West. Photo credit: Google Maps

By Meredith Bond

Posted November 5, 2026 2:33 pm.

Last Updated November 5, 2026 2:41 pm.

A midtown Toronto location of St. Louis Bar & Grill could lose their liquor licence for 60 days after a patron, who was served 14 beers, fell down a flight of stairs in the restaurant and later died.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) said on April 11, a patron at the St. Louis Bar & Grill at 11 St. Clair Avenue W. was served fourteen 23-ounce beers over approximately five-and-a-half hours, which was equivalent to over 21 standard drinks.

The patron then fell down the stairs leading to the washroom at the establishment and later died.

The AGCO’s investigation found the bar allowed the patron to remain there and continued to serve them alcohol after they became intoxicated.

They allege the bar contravened the Liquor Licence and Control Act by selling, supplying, or permitting liquor to be sold or supplied to a person who was or appeared to be intoxicated and by permitting intoxication to occur on the licensed premises or in adjacent areas under the exclusive control of the licensee.

“This tragic loss of life devastates family, friends, and community and underscores why responsible alcohol service matters. Every liquor licensee must monitor service, recognize intoxication, and stop serving when necessary. When licensees fail these obligations and put patrons at risk, the AGCO will take appropriate regulatory action,” said Dr. Karin Schnarr, CEO of the AGCO.

The proposal is a 60-day suspension of its liquor sales licence. St Louis Bar & Grill has 15 days to appeal the suspension.

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