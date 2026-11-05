Weekend need-to-know: Royal Winter Fair returns

The very best in agriculture, local food and animals is back at the Royal Winter Fair. It’s happening at Exhibition Place from Nov. 6 to 15 and will feature competitions, shows and education throughout the two-week run.

By Meredith Bond

Posted November 5, 2026 11:19 am.

Despite the warmer weather, the Royal Winter Fair is back at Exhibition Place.

Keep in mind, there will be closures on the TTC and GO Transit if you are heading across the city.

Royal Argicultural Winter Fair

The very best in agriculture, local food and animals is back at the Royal Winter Fair. It’s happening at Exhibition Place from Nov. 6 to 15 and will feature competitions, shows and education throughout the two-week run.

Horseshows will be happening daily or you can ride on a mechanical bull and get up close with farm animals at the petting farm.

Watch artists sculpt masterpieces completely out of butter at the Butter Sculpture Display.

Find more details here.

Diwali Mela

Celebrate Diwali at the Gerrard India Bazaar this Saturday night. There will be a live DJ, sparklers, tasty treats and sidewalk sales.

It’s happening at 151 Hiawatha Road near Gerrard Street East in Little India from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday.

You can find more details on their website.

National Womens Show

Head to the Metro Toronto Convention Centre for the ultimate girl’s day out at the National Womens Show. There will be food and wine samples, healthy living tips, cooking demos and mini makeovers.

Details about exhibitors are available online.

Leafs at Scotiabank Arena

The Toronto Maple Leafs will play two games at the Scotiabank Arena this weekend. It will be a battle of the Original 6 when Montreal comes to town Saturday night. The puck drops at 7 p.m.

They will follow it up with a match-up with the New Jersey Devils on Sunday. Game kicks off 7 p.m.

Tickets are still available for both games, but are limited.

The Art Guild of Scarborough’s Juried Fall Art Show and Sale

If you are the in the mood to see some beautiful artwork, head over the to The Art Guild of Scarborough’s Juried Fall Art Show and Sale.

Those involved will be displaying their orginal artwork in a wide variety of mediums. The paintings will also be available for purchase.

Admission along with parking and refreshments are free.

You can find more details here.

GO/TTC closures

Line 2 weekend closure

Subway service on Line 2 between St George and Broadview stations will be replaced by shuttle buses on Saturday and Sunday for planned track work.

Regular subway service will resume on Monday at 6 a.m.

Lakeshore East service adjustment

There will be no GO train service on Lakeshore East on Saturday and Sunday. GO buses will replace train service, but there will be no service at Rouge Hill, Guildwood, Eglinton, Scarborough or Danforth GO.

You can find more details here.

Stouffville GO service adjustments

There will be no GO train service on the Stouffville line on Saturday and Sunday due to planned construction. GO buses will serve Old Elm GO making all stops to Unionville GO, then running direct to Union Station Bus Terminal.

There will be no GO Transit service at Milliken, Agincourt, and Kennedy GO.

More details can be found here.

Road closures

Ongoing road closures

Gardiner Expressway long-term closure

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, a stretch of the westbound Gardiner has been reduced from four lanes to three. The westbound lane closure will stretch from Park Lawn Road to Grand Avenue in southern Etobicoke. The eastbound lanes along the same stretch will be narrowed, but with no lane reductions, from April 2025 to December 2026.

For full traffic and closure updates, click here for the latest information from 680 NewsRadio Toronto.

The world-renowned Royal Horse Show returns this year. (Photo credit: Royal Agricultural Winter Fair)
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