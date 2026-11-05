Woman identified in North York fatal stabbing

The victim of a fatal stabbing last weekend in North York, believed to be intimate partner violence, has been identified by Toronto police.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue West just after 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.

Upon arrival, officers located a woman with obvious stab wounds in the parking lot of an apartment complex. The woman was rushed to a hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries where she was later pronounced dead.

The female victim has been identified as Gregoria Alilio, 47, of Toronto.

A man, who was also found with stab wounds on the scene, took his own life.

Police say the man who died is believed to be responsible for the woman’s death, and authorities are investigating the incident as an intimate partner violence-related homicide.

Editor’s Note: If you or someone you know is struggling with violence or trauma, a list of services in Canada that offer information, advocacy and counselling can be found here.

If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, support is available 24/7 by calling or texting 988, Canada’s national suicide prevention helpline.