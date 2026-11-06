Alek Minassian, convicted in deadly 2018 Toronto van attack, drops appeal

Crown John Rinaldi (clockwise from top left), Justice Anne Molloy, friends, family members and first responders share victim impact statements at the sentencing hearing for Alek Minassian, far left, in a Toronto courtroom on Monday, June 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 6, 2026 4:06 pm.

Last Updated November 6, 2026 4:12 pm.

TORONTO — The man who carried out a deadly van attack in Toronto eight years ago is no longer challenging his more than two dozen convictions.

Ontario’s top court says Alek Minassian has abandoned the appeal of his convictions on 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 of attempted murder.

Minassian had filed a notice of appeal in July 2022, about a month after he was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

He was also sentenced to 20 years for 15 counts of attempted murder, to be served concurrently.

Eight women and two men died on April 23, 2018, when Minassian — enraged that women wouldn’t sleep with him and radicalized online — deliberately drove a rented van down a crowded sidewalk in his quest for infamy.

He admitted at trial that he planned and executed the attack, but argued that he should be found not criminally responsible due to his autism spectrum disorder.

Prosecutors, meanwhile, argued Minassian is a mass killer who knew right from wrong and happens to also have autism.

The presiding judge, Superior Court Justice Anne Molloy, rejected the defence’s argument that Minassian never developed empathy as a result of his autism and was unable to make rational decisions.

The 10 people killed in the rampage were Ji Hun Kim, 22; So He Chung, 22; Anne Marie D’Amico, 30; Andrea Bradden, 33; Chul Min “Eddie” Kang, 45; Renuka Amarasingha, 45; Dorothy Sewell, 80; Geraldine Brady, 83; Munir Najjar, 85; and Mary Elizabeth “Betty” Forsyth, 94.

Another victim, Amaresh Tesfamariam, died in 2021 from injuries sustained in the attack.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police halt online scam in progress, prevent $3M loss after tip from Edmonton police

A potential fraud victim was minutes away from losing millions of dollars when officers interrupted a video call and prevented the scam from being completed, Toronto police say. The Edmonton Police...

50m ago

Welfare call leads York Regional Police to Markham drug lab

A check welfare call led York Regional Police (YRP) to a clandestine drug lab in Markham where around $640,000 worth of illegal substances were discovered and seized, YRP said in a release Friday. Officers...

1h ago

The need for winter tires is imminent. Find out when to make the change

Toronto and most of southern Ontario has been enjoying warmer temperatures but it's approaching that time of year when you need to start making the switch to winter tires. The staff at OK Tire in Etobicoke...

2h ago

Carney says Canada welcomes 'any moves' to restore free trade after U.S. midterms

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says his government welcomes "any moves" to restore free trade between Canada and the United States as officials south of the border push to end the trade war.

12m ago

Top Stories

Toronto police halt online scam in progress, prevent $3M loss after tip from Edmonton police

A potential fraud victim was minutes away from losing millions of dollars when officers interrupted a video call and prevented the scam from being completed, Toronto police say. The Edmonton Police...

50m ago

Welfare call leads York Regional Police to Markham drug lab

A check welfare call led York Regional Police (YRP) to a clandestine drug lab in Markham where around $640,000 worth of illegal substances were discovered and seized, YRP said in a release Friday. Officers...

1h ago

The need for winter tires is imminent. Find out when to make the change

Toronto and most of southern Ontario has been enjoying warmer temperatures but it's approaching that time of year when you need to start making the switch to winter tires. The staff at OK Tire in Etobicoke...

2h ago

Carney says Canada welcomes 'any moves' to restore free trade after U.S. midterms

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says his government welcomes "any moves" to restore free trade between Canada and the United States as officials south of the border push to end the trade war.

12m ago

Most Watched Today

0:36
GTA residents don't believe city is prepared for climate-change emergency: poll

A majority of residents living in Toronto as well as the surrounding Greater Toronto Area do not believe their municipality is prepared for climate-change related emergencies, according to a new poll conducted by Canada Pulse Insights for CityNews.

3h ago

3:46
Budget 2026 focuses on affordability and business investment

Leaders in Ottawa are still trying to shift Canada's economy away from reliance on the United States. Cormac Mac Sweeney looks at what's being offered to Canadians, as the Carney Liberals unveil their annual budget.

19h ago

2:48
Toronto bar faces 60-day liquor licence suspension after fatal over-serving incident

A Toronto restaurant could lose its liquor licence for 60 days after a patron who was served more than 21 standard drinks fell down a flight of stairs and later died. The case is raising questions about responsible alcohol service in Toronto.

19h ago

2:06
Coldest air of the season on the way

A cool and cloudy day to end the week with periods of rain as temperatures start to fall back down to seasonal this weekend.

21h ago

2:28
Federal government outlines housing spending goals in Budget 2026

Plans to get housing built faster and more affordably are also in today's budget. Rhianne Campbell explains how the feds propose make it happen.

19h ago

More Videos