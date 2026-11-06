Carney heads to Winnipeg to tout budget plan to end homelessness in 10 years

Prime Minister Mark Carney arrives in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill before the tabling of the federal budget in Ottawa, on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Ashley Joannou, The Canadian Press

Posted November 6, 2026 5:00 am.

Last Updated November 6, 2026 5:25 am.

Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected in Winnipeg today to highlight new measures in the federal budget aimed at eliminating homelessness within 10 years.

It’s a goal some support workers are applauding, while cautioning that solutions must involve more than four walls and a roof.

Sara Goldvine is the chief operating officer at Coast Mental Health in Vancouver and says “significant progress” can be made toward the budget’s goal, but it will need the right supports.

She says housing and mental health often need holistic support and she’s pleased the government is investing in both.

Carney is to be joined by Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew as well as the mayors of Winnipeg and Montreal.

The Liberal government’s 2026 budget, released on Thursday, lays out an ambitious housing agenda that includes more homes on federally owned land and ending homelessness within the next decade.

It includes a pitch to establish an Integrated Supports Fund to set up transitional housing with mental health, addictions and social supports for homeless people.

The federal government also plans to put billions of dollars into the Canada Housing Benefit over the next decade to help low-income Canadians cover rent.

The budget says the plan to end homelessness will require collaboration with provinces, territories and municipalities.

Nick Wells, with the Union Gospel Mission that has been operating in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside for more than 80 years, calls the pledge ambitious and says leadership from the highest level of government will help provinces, municipalities, and philanthropy groups co-ordinate what’s needed.

He says supportive or transitional housing is often an excellent first step for people experiencing chronic homelessness coupled with severe mental illness or addiction.

Wells says the issue is complex and simply giving someone a home after years of homelessness can be a challenging experience without supports in place.

“Long-term housing is the goal, but it’s important to have those kind of wraparound supports in place for those looking to exit homelessness,” he says.

Coast Mental Health is in the early stages of a proposed project to build 360 housing units with health-care services on the same campus to help those in the building and the broader community.

Goldvine says she is hopeful that the government’s promise will have an impact.

“We know what works. There’s been research that shows what works and it is housing that is affordable combined with the supports that people need.”

The budget, which estimates there are 65,000 homeless Canadians, says the plan to end homelessness will require collaboration with provinces, territories and municipalities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2026.

Ashley Joannou, The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

4 pedestrians, including 2 young children, injured in Richmond Hill collision

Four pedestrians, including two children under the age of 10, were injured in a crash in Richmond Hill on Thursday afternoon. York regional police say the crash happened at the intersection of Major...

10h ago

Patron dies after being served 14 beers at midtown Toronto bar

A midtown Toronto location of St. Louis Bar & Grill could lose their liquor licence for 60 days after a patron, who was served 14 beers, fell down a flight of stairs in the restaurant and later died. The...

15h ago

Blue Jays distance themselves from player's Islamophobic social media posts

A Toronto Blue Jays player is drawing criticism after sharing a series of Islamophobic videos on social media.

11h ago

Ford government to change laws in response to lithium ion battery fires

Toronto fire officials have been sounding the alarm over the hazards of lithium-ion batteries and now the Ford government is making changes to two laws aimed at cracking down on those whose actions help spark those fires

9h ago

Top Stories

4 pedestrians, including 2 young children, injured in Richmond Hill collision

Four pedestrians, including two children under the age of 10, were injured in a crash in Richmond Hill on Thursday afternoon. York regional police say the crash happened at the intersection of Major...

10h ago

Patron dies after being served 14 beers at midtown Toronto bar

A midtown Toronto location of St. Louis Bar & Grill could lose their liquor licence for 60 days after a patron, who was served 14 beers, fell down a flight of stairs in the restaurant and later died. The...

15h ago

Blue Jays distance themselves from player's Islamophobic social media posts

A Toronto Blue Jays player is drawing criticism after sharing a series of Islamophobic videos on social media.

11h ago

Ford government to change laws in response to lithium ion battery fires

Toronto fire officials have been sounding the alarm over the hazards of lithium-ion batteries and now the Ford government is making changes to two laws aimed at cracking down on those whose actions help spark those fires

9h ago

Most Watched Today

3:46
Budget 2026 focuses on affordability and business investment

Leaders in Ottawa are still trying to shift Canada's economy away from reliance on the United States. Cormac Mac Sweeney looks at what's being offered to Canadians, as the Carney Liberals unveil their annual budget.

8h ago

2:48
Toronto bar faces 60-day liquor licence suspension after fatal over-serving incident

A Toronto restaurant could lose its liquor licence for 60 days after a patron who was served more than 21 standard drinks fell down a flight of stairs and later died. The case is raising questions about responsible alcohol service in Toronto.

8h ago

2:06
Coldest air of the season on the way

A cool and cloudy day to end the week with periods of rain as temperatures start to fall back down to seasonal this weekend.

10h ago

2:28
Federal government outlines housing spending goals in Budget 2026

Plans to get housing built faster and more affordably are also in today's budget. Rhianne Campbell explains how the feds propose make it happen.

9h ago

2:32
Family says Hamilton Cadet leader left immobile after 'senseless attack'

A Hamilton Air Cadet Captain left immobile after being viciously attacked during a poppy drive over the weekend. Shauna Hunt spoke with the victim's family, who are sharing their disbelief and their father's long road to recovery.

11h ago

More Videos