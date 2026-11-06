Carney says Canada welcomes ‘any moves’ to restore free trade after U.S. midterms

Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks with U.S. President Donald Trump at a working luncheon during the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, on Tuesday, June 16, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Posted November 6, 2026 4:25 pm.

Last Updated November 6, 2026 4:29 pm.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says his government welcomes “any moves” to restore free trade between Canada and the United States as officials south of the border push to end the trade war.

In the days since the U.S. midterm elections gave the Democrats firm control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, several party officials have indicated repealing tariffs on Canadian products is a priority.

Ahead of the elections, some Republican candidates also broke with U.S. President Donald Trump over his trade war with Canada, including failed Michigan Senate candidate Mike Rogers.

Speaking to reporters Friday, Carney said he hasn’t spoken with Democrats about plans to introduce legislation to end the tariffs.

He said a free-trade agreement is in the interests of both Canadians and Americans and his government will continue to work with Washington to get a deal that serves Canada.

Conservative MP Jamil Jivani, who has visited Washington in an attempt to move forward Canada-U.S. trade negotiations, said Ottawa still needs to find ways to work with Trump and the trade war is a “massive” distraction from domestic issues.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2026.

— With files from Kyle Duggan and Kelly Geraldine Malone

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

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