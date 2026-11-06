Champagne, Carney travelling across country to sell federal budget to Canadians

OTTAWA — Canada’s leaders are fanning out today to sell communities on this year’s federal budget.

Prime Minister Mark Carney will be in Winnipeg to highlight new measures around homelessness alongside Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew.

The Carney government is promising to end homelessness in Canada within a decade, proposing $11.2 billion over four years, starting next year, and $17.8 billion over 10 years.

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne will be in Montreal to attend an event hosted by the Montreal Council on Foreign Relations to tout highlights of the federal spending plan.

Opposition leaders weighing in on Carney’s second budget have argued it falls short, particularly when it comes to helping Canadians struggling with a high cost of living.

Unlike Carney’s first budget, which was tabled under a minority government, the Liberals now have a majority mandate and can get their agenda passed without the support of other parties.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2026.

The Canadian Press