Champagne, Carney travelling across country to sell federal budget to Canadians

Minister of Finance and National Revenue Francois-Philippe Champagne and Prime Minister Mark Carney arrive in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill to table the federal budget in Ottawa, on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 6, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated November 6, 2026 5:25 am.

OTTAWA — Canada’s leaders are fanning out today to sell communities on this year’s federal budget.

Prime Minister Mark Carney will be in Winnipeg to highlight new measures around homelessness alongside Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew.

The Carney government is promising to end homelessness in Canada within a decade, proposing $11.2 billion over four years, starting next year, and $17.8 billion over 10 years.

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne will be in Montreal to attend an event hosted by the Montreal Council on Foreign Relations to tout highlights of the federal spending plan.

Opposition leaders weighing in on Carney’s second budget have argued it falls short, particularly when it comes to helping Canadians struggling with a high cost of living.

Unlike Carney’s first budget, which was tabled under a minority government, the Liberals now have a majority mandate and can get their agenda passed without the support of other parties.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2026.

The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

4 pedestrians, including 2 young children, injured in Richmond Hill collision

Four pedestrians, including two children under the age of 10, were injured in a crash in Richmond Hill on Thursday afternoon. York regional police say the crash happened at the intersection of Major...

10h ago

Patron dies after being served 14 beers at midtown Toronto bar

A midtown Toronto location of St. Louis Bar & Grill could lose their liquor licence for 60 days after a patron, who was served 14 beers, fell down a flight of stairs in the restaurant and later died. The...

15h ago

Blue Jays distance themselves from player's Islamophobic social media posts

A Toronto Blue Jays player is drawing criticism after sharing a series of Islamophobic videos on social media.

11h ago

Ford government to change laws in response to lithium ion battery fires

Toronto fire officials have been sounding the alarm over the hazards of lithium-ion batteries and now the Ford government is making changes to two laws aimed at cracking down on those whose actions help spark those fires

9h ago

Top Stories

4 pedestrians, including 2 young children, injured in Richmond Hill collision

Four pedestrians, including two children under the age of 10, were injured in a crash in Richmond Hill on Thursday afternoon. York regional police say the crash happened at the intersection of Major...

10h ago

Patron dies after being served 14 beers at midtown Toronto bar

A midtown Toronto location of St. Louis Bar & Grill could lose their liquor licence for 60 days after a patron, who was served 14 beers, fell down a flight of stairs in the restaurant and later died. The...

15h ago

Blue Jays distance themselves from player's Islamophobic social media posts

A Toronto Blue Jays player is drawing criticism after sharing a series of Islamophobic videos on social media.

11h ago

Ford government to change laws in response to lithium ion battery fires

Toronto fire officials have been sounding the alarm over the hazards of lithium-ion batteries and now the Ford government is making changes to two laws aimed at cracking down on those whose actions help spark those fires

9h ago

Most Watched Today

3:46
Budget 2026 focuses on affordability and business investment

Leaders in Ottawa are still trying to shift Canada's economy away from reliance on the United States. Cormac Mac Sweeney looks at what's being offered to Canadians, as the Carney Liberals unveil their annual budget.

8h ago

2:48
Toronto bar faces 60-day liquor licence suspension after fatal over-serving incident

A Toronto restaurant could lose its liquor licence for 60 days after a patron who was served more than 21 standard drinks fell down a flight of stairs and later died. The case is raising questions about responsible alcohol service in Toronto.

8h ago

2:06
Coldest air of the season on the way

A cool and cloudy day to end the week with periods of rain as temperatures start to fall back down to seasonal this weekend.

10h ago

2:28
Federal government outlines housing spending goals in Budget 2026

Plans to get housing built faster and more affordably are also in today's budget. Rhianne Campbell explains how the feds propose make it happen.

9h ago

2:32
Family says Hamilton Cadet leader left immobile after 'senseless attack'

A Hamilton Air Cadet Captain left immobile after being viciously attacked during a poppy drive over the weekend. Shauna Hunt spoke with the victim's family, who are sharing their disbelief and their father's long road to recovery.

11h ago

More Videos