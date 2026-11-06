Cineplex reports $23.8M Q3 profit, record quarterly revenue

Cineplex CEO Bill Walker is photographed in a Toronto Cineplex theatre on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 6, 2026 7:07 am.

Last Updated November 6, 2026 7:48 am.

TORONTO — Cineplex Inc. reported a third-quarter profit of $23.8 million as it saw record revenue for the period, boosted by “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” and “The Odyssey.”

The movie theatre company says the profit amounted to 34 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30.

The result compared with a profit of $1.2 million or two cents per diluted share a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $440.2 million, up from $348.9 million in the same quarter last year, as theatre attendance rose to 14.8 million people, up from 12.1 million.

Box office revenue per patron totalled $14.54 for the quarter, up from $13.23 a year ago, while concession revenue per patron amounted to $9.99, up from $9.65.

In September, Cineplex named former Landmark Cinemas CEO Bill Walker as its new chief executive and announced plans for a review of strategic alternatives, including, but not limited to, a potential sale.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CGX)

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