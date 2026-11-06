Dangerous bacteria found in tests of 11K vials of seized peptides: Health Canada

Health Canada says it found dangerous bacteria in tests done on more than 11,000 vials of unauthorized peptides seized from online retailers.

The federal health agency says injectable peptides from Shanghai ERP Peptide Biotechnology Co. Ltd. – a Chinese-based wholesaler of peptide products – were sold by two Canadian retailers, truenorthbiolabs.ca and bcaxiompeptide.com. Tests conducted on more than 11,400 vials seized found bacteria capable of causing serious infections.

“While unauthorized peptides are often promoted for weight loss, muscle growth, anti-aging, or wellness, they may expose you to significant and unpredictable health risks,” Health Canada said in a statement.

“Injecting contaminated products can cause serious infections, hospitalization, and in severe cases, life-threatening sepsis. The risk of infection is higher in people with a compromised immune system.”

Health Canada says if you have used an unauthorized injectable peptide drug and develop symptoms such as redness, swelling, pain at the injection site, fever, chills or you feel unwell, seek medical attention immediately, as these may be signs of a serious infection.

Health Canada says as a result of compliance and enforcement action, the two websites have been shut down. They have requested ERP Peptide to immediately stop selling illegal peptides into Canada while directing the Canada Border Services Agency to stop unauthorized shipments from entering the country.

Authorized prescription drugs in Canada have an eight-digit Drug Identification Number (DIN) on the label. You can also check whether a drug has been authorized for sale by searching Health Canada’s Drug Product Database.